Jessika Power‘s Instagram account has shared an IG Story featuring text messages Shane Warne allegedly sent her.

In a recent episode of Big Brother VIP, in which Jessika Power stars, the MAFS bride claimed that the cricketer had been sending her “inappropriate” texts.

“It was even weirder when I had Shane Warne in my inbox the other week,” she said on the show. “Some of the things he was sending me, I was like, ‘inappropriate’!”

She added, “I replied a little bit and then he just got real X-rated. And I was like I just can’t. No wonder he gets in trouble all the time.”

Big Brother VIP Housemate and model Ellie Gonsalves then claimed that she, too, had received messages from Warnie.

“Just between us, he has done it to me too,” she said… on national TV. “He has literally like tried to DM me and invite me out. I have no time for that, I have been a relationship for 13 years.”

Then yesterday, Power shared some of the alleged texts on her Instagram Story and claimed that she was forced to block the cricketer as a result of his texts.

In the messages, Power wrote: “I’m so sorry! I’ve had a big day. I would love to see you but not in your hotel room straight away haha. I’d like to actually meet you. I’m not that kind of girl. I’m free tomorrow, but up to you xxx.”

Warne allegedly responded, “What you doing now? x”

In a subsequent text on a different day, he allegedly wrote: “I leave tmrw morning for Syd.”

Days later, he allegedly wrote: “I’m coming back to the coast after this Syd shoot for 10 days as Melb extended its lockdown !! Let’s catch up x.”

Power still had not replied, and a few days after that, Warne wrote: “Boooo! What’s on this afternoon? x.”

She then blocked the contact, as seen in a notification at the bottom of the text screen.

Power captioned the Instagram Story, “… I truly am sorry I left you on read babe.”

The cricketer has not responded to any of Power’s or Gonsalves’ allegations.