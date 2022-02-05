Ex-MAFS star Jessika Power has revealed that she and Aquaman Jason Momoa shared some time together in Aquaman’s native habitat — the water.

Momoa is newly single after recently announcing his divorce from Lisa Bonet. Last we heard, the Dothraki was camping out in a luxury van like it was nobody’s business.

How’s this for a scoop — apparently it is genuinely a really nice van, costing around AUD$1,000,000 (USD$750,000) as per The Mirror. Surely this means a superior campervan toilet and … spa?

READ MORE Why You Should See Dune At The Cinema 'Cos The Spice On The Big Screen Just Hits Different

Jess is currently a participant in the latest season of the UK show Celebs Go Dating and spilt the beans during a conversation while the cameras were rolling.

While addressing her fellow contestants on Celebs Go Dating, Jess dropped a gold nugget that nobody was prepared for. You can watch the full clip here.

“Actually I have a funny story about Jason Momoa … In a hot tub,” the MAFS star began.

“We were at a party one time. We were all in a hot tub just drinking champagne and partying.”

“He was just really lovely and normal.”

READ MORE Jessika Power Has Moved To England To Join UK Reality Shows & Shack Up With A Bloke She Met On IG

Jess then stopped herself from saying anything further, saying “that’s as far as I’ll go with it because I got in trouble last time I said something about an actor on TV.”

It’s unclear which “actor” Jess was referring to or even if anything spicy occurred between the two of them.

Jess also made headlines late last year when she made a TikTok detailing her monthly spend and oh fkn god is this woman loaded. In one singular month, she spent $106,000 dollarydoos — mostly earned through her OnlyFans account where she is absolutely raking the cashola in. Just 10 more 100k months and she could easily purchase Momoa’s luxury van!

Late last year, Jess also revealed that she had blocked none other than ex-cricketer Shane Warne after he had repeatedly attempted to slide into the increasingly disinterested reality star’s DM’s as per news.com.

According to PerthNow, Jess recently moved to the UK to pursue a career in reality TV.