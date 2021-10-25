Jessika Power has fucked off from Australia and moved to England in her crusade to star in literally every single reality TV show on earth.

Fresh off the heels of her appearance on Big Brother VIP, the ex MAFS star has revealed that she’s moved to Manchester in search of both reality TV fame and, believe it or not, lurve.

According to The Wash, Power announced on Instagram that she’s relocated to Manchester to be with a guy she met on the ‘gram. Apparently they connected eight months ago after her season of MAFS aired in the UK and they’ve been as thick as thieves ever since.

Meanwhile Daily Mail Australia reported that the bloke is a well-known podcaster by the name of Connor Thompson. The British boi is the host of Erasing the Bar podcast and he’s featured Power on multiple eps.

The publication added that Power is quarantining at the soccer player’s Manchester home, despite only just meeting for the first time.

Meanwhile The Wash reported that Power is moving to England because “the ‘reality’ scene is so much bigger over there.”

Power flew over last Friday, before doing an Instagram Q&A on Saturday, teasing her appearance on I’m A Celeb UK.

Jessika Power is one of the many controversial stars who’s been cast in the first-ever season of Big Brother VIP, which is set to air next month.

In the most recent teaser, Power made a wild claim that cricket legend Shane Warne has allegedly been sliding into her DMs.

“It was even weirder when I had Shane Warne in my inbox the other week,” Jessika claimed in the teaser. “Some of the things he was sending me I was like ‘inappropriate’.”

READ MORE Jessika Power Claims Shane Warne Sent Her 'Inappropriate' DMs In A Wild Big Brother VIP Scene

In the clip, we also see Power chatting to Caitlyn Jenner about *checks notes* U.S. politics.

After Omarosa recounts being invited to be Donald Trump’s assistant while he was president, Caitlyn Jenner chimes in: “And boy did she blow it.”

Power then gasped, and Caitlyn continues: “People who worked at The White House are now working on my campaign. I know every little secret.”

She’s an international woman of mystery, that Jessika Power, isn’t she?

Big Brother VIP is set to premiere on Seven on November 12.