Tonight’s the nights, kiddos. Married At First Sight (MAFS) returns with a bang at 7:30pm on Nine and the drama has already begun on social media, wouldn’t ya bloody know it.

We don’t have a whole lot of intel about this year’s brides and grooms but last year’s villain Jessika Power has clued us in on who we should keep our eye on this year (which is pretty damn rich, coming from her).

The reality star shared an Insta Story calling out new bride Stacey Hampton, claiming she “gaslighted” fellow bride Hayley Vernon, who is mates with Power.

“What I see here is a girl who’s 25, gone on this show and just gaslighted the shit out of [Hayley] who has actually worked her entire ass off to be fit, healthy and brought herself out of the darkest of places,” Jessika began.

“All to be labelled and slandered by someone who is clearly insecure that someone may bag more ‘air time’ than her. [Stacey] even wrote to me that she thought she was the new ‘me’ on the show.”

Jessika then shared a reply to her post from one of Stacey and Hayley’s co-stars on the new series, but didn’t reveal which sneaky star it was.

“Babe, you always see people’s true colours eventually,” the anonymous MAFS star wrote to Jessika, seemingly siding with Hayley in the war against Stacey.

“More than three contestants from the 2020 [cast] have all confirmed my previous post. This year is going to be crazy. Strap yourselves in,” added Jessika.

Jessika then shared a screenshot of a DM Stacey had sent to her earlier in the week.

“I always thought I was the next you,” Stacey wrote to Jessika.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Jessika said she was simply “sticking up for a friend.”

In this house, we stan a spoiler (my apologies if you don’t) and it’s great to get an insight into this season’s drama before the premiere ep drops tonight.

If ya want more intel on the new crop of contestants, check out their spicy profiles and Instagrams.