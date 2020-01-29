After much speculation, Channel Nine finally unveiled the brides and grooms who’ll be walking down the aisle on the next season of Married At First Sight (MAFS).
Swipe to close
Ahead of the season premiere on Monday, we’ve foraged through their Instagrams to suss ’em out and give you guys a chance to chuck ’em a follow.
It’s time to get acquainted with this year’s Dean Wells and Ines Basic… heaven help us all.
Natasha, 26
Often described as “bold” and “bossy”, Natasha has a thing for older men and same, sis.
Location: Sydney
Job: Financial analyst
Instagram: @tashki_
Amanda, 34
One half of MAFS’ first ever same-sex couple, Amanda marries Tash and sadly receives backlash from her disapproving, conservative family.
Location: Melbourne
Job: Strength coach.
Instagram: @amanda.m.micallef
View this post on Instagram
2019 Recap!! – – I’ve defiantly had a challenging 5 years but this year felt like the final shedding of life as I know it. – – I broke up with the one girl I thought I’d marry in pursuit of something far better, to find someone who mirrored my world and together we could dominate life at the same level. – – It Takes massive balls to walk away from someone you love and a lot of courage (while fear is still very present) to realise your worth! – – My immediate Family were a major let down for me this year, as I got even closer with my friends and realised yet again, your real family don’t need to be blood related at all!! ????????♀️???????? – – I met new friends, got even closer to my long term friends, and formed alliances with friends I didn’t see coming ???????? – – Major business and life renovations are on the way for 2020. – – I relocated my business to the west in October in a brand new gym which is PT suicide when you have financial responsibility and not relying on your parents. – – Thankfully the gym has been incredibly supportive and amazing to work alongside, but I’ve still had to work 3 jobs while the business has grown very slowly to make ends meet, not knowing some weeks if I’d have enough money to pay my rent. – – After 3 solid years in business, emotionally this is a frustrating and scary place to be. – – I’ve had amazing friends and some family show amazing support this entire year knowing what lies ahead, and I couldn’t have kept so positive without everyone’s love. – – 2019 you were by far the best and worst year for me to date. – – I’m gonna grab a cricket bat and knock you to next Tuesday at midnight, and 2020, will be the year that everyone will remember for the ages ???????????? – – Last of all Smokey got fatter and more beautiful than ever ???????????????? – –
Cathy, 26
This brainy babe has her fair share of trust issues, having been cheated on by two ratbag partners in the past.
Location: Sydney
Job: Logistics investigator
Instagram: @summertanx
Vanessa, 31
Vanessa experienced bullying in high school and unfortunately it’s had an affect on her adult relationships as she struggles with low self-esteem and has a habit of rejecting men before they reject her.
Location: Perth
Job: Pharmacy manager
Instagram: @vanessaromito_
Stacey, 25
Stacey has two kiddos from a previous engagement. She’s hoping to bag a bloke who can handle her feisty personality.
Location: Adelaide
Job: Law graduate
Instagram: @staceylhampton
Connie, 27
She’s been single and ready to mingle for five years now – hopefully she finds her dream dude on the show!
Location: Melbourne
Job: Marine biology student
Instagram: @connie.crayden
Poppy, 38
Single mama of two-year-old twin boys. Her ex-hubby left her for another woman when the twins were just six-weeks-old (ugh), and she’s looking for a man who’s down to be a father figure to her kids.
Location: Wollongong
Job: Photog
Instagram: @poppy__marie
Tash, 31
Identifies as sexually fluid and has dated both men and women.
Location: Adelaide
Job: Bartender
Instagram: @tashherz
Mishel, 48
She’s had eight previous partners, seven of which have cheated on her. Nice, huh?
Mishel is understandably on the hunt for someone who is faithful and loyal.
Location: Brisbane
Job: Teacher
Instagram: @mishel_meshes
Aleks, 27
The tea: Apparently the dating pool is teeny tiny in Perth so she’s on a nation-wide hunt for a hubby to appease her traditional Serbian folks.
Location: Perth
Instagram: @aleks.markovic_
Hayley, 32
The first MAFS 2020 contestant to be embroiled in a scandal, Daily Telegraph reports that a video surfaces during the season showing her groom using her toothbrush to clean faecal matter that she had allegedly left in their toilet.
Lovely.
Instagram: @hayleyvernon_
Elizabeth, 28
An emotional Pisces, Lizzie returns for a second ’round of drama following last year’s batshit season.
Location: Sydney
Instagram: @lizalizzieelizabeth
Steve, 51
After his devo breakup from his much younger ex GF, Steve is on the hunt for a lass who is closer to his age.
Location: Melbourne
Job: Barbershop owner
Instagram: @steve_burley_
Ivan, 30
This Ukraine-born dude has strong traditional family values, which I’m betting would be a prerequisite for his future mate.
Apparently he also has controversial views so good luck with that one, girls.
Location: Sydney
Job: Real estate agent
Instagram: @ivansarakula
Chris, 37
He’s a father of two young boys and his role models are his folks who have been together for 38 years.
After two failed engagements, he’s hoping he’ll find his ideal partner on MAFS.
Location: Adelaide
Job: Youth worker
Instagram: @chris_nicko_
Jonethen, 27
A self-confessed “ladies’ man”, Jono had a hard time committing and most of his relationships turn to shit after just a few months.
Let’s hope he can last the duration of MAFS!
Location: Gold Coast
Job: Construction mining projects officer
Instagram: @jonethen
Luke, 39
Became a papa at the ripe age of 21 but sadly he and his missus drifted after 10 years of marriage.
As if that wasn’t enough, his next partner left him for the neighbour.
Hm, I’m beginning to see a pattern here.
Location: Melbourne
Job: Maintenance supervisor
Instagram: @lukeyeglin
Michael, 28
Well well well, another single dad. Michael has a toddler son and became a millionaire through his family’s business at age 24 so whoever he ends up with will likely share in the fam fortune. Ka-ching!
Location: Adelaide
Job: Company director
Instagram: @mickygoonan
David, 31
The bloke who reportedly cleaned the toot with his wife’s toothbrush.
Location: Melbourne
Job: Truck driver
Instagram: @dave_the_cowboy88
Mikey, 29
A former private school boy from Sydney’s North Shore, Mikey now works at a nursing home founded by his granddaddy.
Location: Sydney
Job: Operations manager at a nursing home.
Instagram: @mikeypembroke
View this post on Instagram
32 days Sober ! Dry July is about raising funds and awareness for people affected by cancer. Cancer has claimed the life of my uncle, grandfather and such a staggering amount of other Australians that nearly every one of us has been or knows someone affected by this shitty disease. My mate and I set the modest goal of raising a $1000 to do our bit. If you could spare a $ or $$ it would be much appreciated Nearly at the top ! Link in Bio ✌️
Josh, 28
Described by the Daily Mail as “the ultimate Aussie larrikin”, Josh once lost the love of his life and is searching for a new love interest.
Location: Sydney
Job: Industrial operator/truck driver
The next season is set to premiere on Channel Nine on February 3 at 7:30.