After much speculation, Channel Nine finally unveiled the brides and grooms who’ll be walking down the aisle on the next season of Married At First Sight (MAFS).

Close video

Swipe to close

Ahead of the season premiere on Monday, we’ve foraged through their Instagrams to suss ’em out and give you guys a chance to chuck ’em a follow.

It’s time to get acquainted with this year’s Dean Wells and Ines Basic… heaven help us all.

Natasha, 26

Often described as “bold” and “bossy”, Natasha has a thing for older men and same, sis.

Location: Sydney

Job: Financial analyst

Instagram: @tashki_

Amanda, 34

One half of MAFS’ first ever same-sex couple, Amanda marries Tash and sadly receives backlash from her disapproving, conservative family.

Location: Melbourne

Job: Strength coach.

Instagram: @amanda.m.micallef

View this post on Instagram

2019 Recap!! – – I’ve defiantly had a challenging 5 years but this year felt like the final shedding of life as I know it. – – I broke up with the one girl I thought I’d marry in pursuit of something far better, to find someone who mirrored my world and together we could dominate life at the same level. – – It Takes massive balls to walk away from someone you love and a lot of courage (while fear is still very present) to realise your worth! – – My immediate Family were a major let down for me this year, as I got even closer with my friends and realised yet again, your real family don’t need to be blood related at all!! ????????‍♀️???????? – – I met new friends, got even closer to my long term friends, and formed alliances with friends I didn’t see coming ???????? – – Major business and life renovations are on the way for 2020. – – I relocated my business to the west in October in a brand new gym which is PT suicide when you have financial responsibility and not relying on your parents. – – Thankfully the gym has been incredibly supportive and amazing to work alongside, but I’ve still had to work 3 jobs while the business has grown very slowly to make ends meet, not knowing some weeks if I’d have enough money to pay my rent. – – After 3 solid years in business, emotionally this is a frustrating and scary place to be. – – I’ve had amazing friends and some family show amazing support this entire year knowing what lies ahead, and I couldn’t have kept so positive without everyone’s love. – – 2019 you were by far the best and worst year for me to date. – – I’m gonna grab a cricket bat and knock you to next Tuesday at midnight, and 2020, will be the year that everyone will remember for the ages ???????????? – – Last of all Smokey got fatter and more beautiful than ever ???????????????? – –

A post shared by Amanda (@amanda.m.micallef) on

Cathy, 26

This brainy babe has her fair share of trust issues, having been cheated on by two ratbag partners in the past.

Location: Sydney

Job: Logistics investigator

Instagram: @summertanx

Vanessa, 31

Vanessa experienced bullying in high school and unfortunately it’s had an affect on her adult relationships as she struggles with low self-esteem and has a habit of rejecting men before they reject her.

Location: Perth

Job: Pharmacy manager

Instagram: @vanessaromito_

Stacey, 25

Stacey has two kiddos from a previous engagement. She’s hoping to bag a bloke who can handle her feisty personality.

Location: Adelaide

Job: Law graduate

Instagram: @staceylhampton

Connie, 27

She’s been single and ready to mingle for five years now – hopefully she finds her dream dude on the show!

Location: Melbourne

Job: Marine biology student

Instagram: @connie.crayden

View this post on Instagram

????

A post shared by Connie (@connie.crayden) on

Poppy, 38

Single mama of two-year-old twin boys. Her ex-hubby left her for another woman when the twins were just six-weeks-old (ugh), and she’s looking for a man who’s down to be a father figure to her kids.

Location: Wollongong

Job: Photog

Instagram: @poppy__marie

View this post on Instagram

Your mind believes everything you tell it, give it love ????

A post shared by Poppy (@poppy__marie) on

Tash, 31

Identifies as sexually fluid and has dated both men and women.

Location: Adelaide

Job: Bartender

Instagram: @tashherz

Mishel, 48

She’s had eight previous partners, seven of which have cheated on her. Nice, huh?

Mishel is understandably on the hunt for someone who is faithful and loyal.

Location: Brisbane

Job: Teacher

Instagram: @mishel_meshes

Aleks, 27

The tea: Apparently the dating pool is teeny tiny in Perth so she’s on a nation-wide hunt for a hubby to appease her traditional Serbian folks.

Location: Perth

Instagram: @aleks.markovic_

View this post on Instagram

Today I was in a happy place amongst all these vines ???? ????

A post shared by Aleks (@aleks.markovic_) on

Hayley, 32

The first MAFS 2020 contestant to be embroiled in a scandal, Daily Telegraph reports that a video surfaces during the season showing her groom using her toothbrush to clean faecal matter that she had allegedly left in their toilet.

Lovely.

Instagram: @hayleyvernon_

Elizabeth, 28

An emotional Pisces, Lizzie returns for a second ’round of drama following last year’s batshit season.

Location: Sydney

Instagram: @lizalizzieelizabeth

Steve, 51

After his devo breakup from his much younger ex GF, Steve is on the hunt for a lass who is closer to his age.

Location: Melbourne

Job: Barbershop owner

Instagram: @steve_burley_

View this post on Instagram

Enjoyable day…@ Mount Martha

A post shared by Steve (@steve_burley_) on

Ivan, 30

This Ukraine-born dude has strong traditional family values, which I’m betting would be a prerequisite for his future mate.

Apparently he also has controversial views so good luck with that one, girls.

Location: Sydney

Job: Real estate agent

Instagram: @ivansarakula

Chris, 37

He’s a father of two young boys and his role models are his folks who have been together for 38 years.

After two failed engagements, he’s hoping he’ll find his ideal partner on MAFS.

Location: Adelaide

Job: Youth worker

Instagram: @chris_nicko_

Jonethen, 27

A self-confessed “ladies’ man”, Jono had a hard time committing and most of his relationships turn to shit after just a few months.

Let’s hope he can last the duration of MAFS!

Location: Gold Coast

Job: Construction mining projects officer

Instagram: @jonethen

View this post on Instagram

????????

A post shared by Jonethen (@jonethen) on

Luke, 39

Became a papa at the ripe age of 21 but sadly he and his missus drifted after 10 years of marriage.

As if that wasn’t enough, his next partner left him for the neighbour.

Hm, I’m beginning to see a pattern here.

Location: Melbourne

Job: Maintenance supervisor

Instagram: @lukeyeglin

View this post on Instagram

It’s time to give Ralphy a birthday ???? ????????????

A post shared by Luke (@lukeyeglin) on

Michael, 28

Well well well, another single dad. Michael has a toddler son and became a millionaire through his family’s business at age 24 so whoever he ends up with will likely share in the fam fortune. Ka-ching!

Location: Adelaide

Job: Company director

Instagram: @mickygoonan

View this post on Instagram

Soaking up everything Melbourne has to offer ????

A post shared by Michael (@mickygoonan) on

David, 31

The bloke who reportedly cleaned the toot with his wife’s toothbrush.

Location: Melbourne

Job: Truck driver

Instagram: @dave_the_cowboy88

View this post on Instagram

No words can describe the feeling!!

A post shared by David (@dave_the_cowboy88) on

Mikey, 29

A former private school boy from Sydney’s North Shore, Mikey now works at a nursing home founded by his granddaddy.

Location: Sydney

Job: Operations manager at a nursing home.

Instagram: @mikeypembroke

Josh, 28

Described by the Daily Mail as “the ultimate Aussie larrikin”, Josh once lost the love of his life and is searching for a new love interest.

Location: Sydney

Job: Industrial operator/truck driver

View this post on Instagram

Morning spent with my favourite person

A post shared by Josh (@joshyp_91) on

The next season is set to premiere on Channel Nine on February 3 at 7:30.