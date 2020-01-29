Thanks for signing up!

After much speculation, Channel Nine finally unveiled the brides and grooms who’ll be walking down the aisle on the next season of Married At First Sight (MAFS).

Ahead of the season premiere on Monday, we’ve foraged through their Instagrams to suss ’em out and give you guys a chance to chuck ’em a follow.

It’s time to get acquainted with this year’s Dean Wells and Ines Basic… heaven help us all.

Natasha, 26

Often described as “bold” and “bossy”, Natasha has a thing for older men and same, sis.

Location: Sydney

Job: Financial analyst

Instagram: @tashki_

Amanda, 34

One half of MAFS’ first ever same-sex couple, Amanda marries Tash and sadly receives backlash from her disapproving, conservative family.

Location: Melbourne

Job: Strength coach.

Instagram: @amanda.m.micallef

Cathy, 26

This brainy babe has her fair share of trust issues, having been cheated on by two ratbag partners in the past.

Location: Sydney

Job: Logistics investigator

Instagram: @summertanx

Vanessa, 31

Vanessa experienced bullying in high school and unfortunately it’s had an affect on her adult relationships as she struggles with low self-esteem and has a habit of rejecting men before they reject her.

Location: Perth

Job: Pharmacy manager

Instagram: @vanessaromito_

Stacey, 25

Stacey has two kiddos from a previous engagement. She’s hoping to bag a bloke who can handle her feisty personality.

Location: Adelaide

Job: Law graduate

Instagram: @staceylhampton

Connie, 27

She’s been single and ready to mingle for five years now – hopefully she finds her dream dude on the show!

Location: Melbourne

Job: Marine biology student

Instagram: @connie.crayden

Poppy, 38

Single mama of two-year-old twin boys. Her ex-hubby left her for another woman when the twins were just six-weeks-old (ugh), and she’s looking for a man who’s down to be a father figure to her kids.

Location: Wollongong

Job: Photog

Instagram: @poppy__marie

Tash, 31

Identifies as sexually fluid and has dated both men and women.

Location: Adelaide

Job: Bartender

Instagram: @tashherz

Mishel, 48

She’s had eight previous partners, seven of which have cheated on her. Nice, huh?

Mishel is understandably on the hunt for someone who is faithful and loyal.

Location: Brisbane

Job: Teacher

Instagram: @mishel_meshes

Aleks, 27

The tea: Apparently the dating pool is teeny tiny in Perth so she’s on a nation-wide hunt for a hubby to appease her traditional Serbian folks.

Location: Perth

Instagram: @aleks.markovic_

Hayley, 32

The first MAFS 2020 contestant to be embroiled in a scandal, Daily Telegraph reports that a video surfaces during the season showing her groom using her toothbrush to clean faecal matter that she had allegedly left in their toilet.

Lovely.

Instagram: @hayleyvernon_

Elizabeth, 28

An emotional Pisces, Lizzie returns for a second ’round of drama following last year’s batshit season.

Location: Sydney

Instagram: @lizalizzieelizabeth

Steve, 51

After his devo breakup from his much younger ex GF, Steve is on the hunt for a lass who is closer to his age.

Location: Melbourne

Job: Barbershop owner

Instagram: @steve_burley_

Ivan, 30

This Ukraine-born dude has strong traditional family values, which I’m betting would be a prerequisite for his future mate.

Apparently he also has controversial views so good luck with that one, girls.

Location: Sydney

Job: Real estate agent

Instagram: @ivansarakula

Chris, 37

He’s a father of two young boys and his role models are his folks who have been together for 38 years.

After two failed engagements, he’s hoping he’ll find his ideal partner on MAFS.

Location: Adelaide

Job: Youth worker

Instagram: @chris_nicko_

Jonethen, 27

A self-confessed “ladies’ man”, Jono had a hard time committing and most of his relationships turn to shit after just a few months.

Let’s hope he can last the duration of MAFS!

Location: Gold Coast

Job: Construction mining projects officer

Instagram: @jonethen

Luke, 39

Became a papa at the ripe age of 21 but sadly he and his missus drifted after 10 years of marriage.

As if that wasn’t enough, his next partner left him for the neighbour.

Hm, I’m beginning to see a pattern here.

Location: Melbourne

Job: Maintenance supervisor

Instagram: @lukeyeglin

Michael, 28

Well well well, another single dad. Michael has a toddler son and became a millionaire through his family’s business at age 24 so whoever he ends up with will likely share in the fam fortune. Ka-ching!

Location: Adelaide

Job: Company director

Instagram: @mickygoonan

David, 31

The bloke who reportedly cleaned the toot with his wife’s toothbrush.

Location: Melbourne

Job: Truck driver

Instagram: @dave_the_cowboy88

Mikey, 29

A former private school boy from Sydney’s North Shore, Mikey now works at a nursing home founded by his granddaddy.

Location: Sydney

Job: Operations manager at a nursing home.

Instagram: @mikeypembroke

Josh, 28

Described by the Daily Mail as “the ultimate Aussie larrikin”, Josh once lost the love of his life and is searching for a new love interest.

Location: Sydney

Job: Industrial operator/truck driver

The next season is set to premiere on Channel Nine on February 3 at 7:30.