We’ve seen rumours and reports of which guys and gals will be walking down the aisle in the next season of Married at First Sight and now Channel Nine has officially dropped the names and pics of who’ll be bringing the drama.
With the popular reality series expected to premiere on February 3, the network has released official photos of this year’s participants.
The show has given viewers a glimpse of 11 new brides and nine grooms, with more expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.
Have at it…
THE GALS
Natasha, 26
Location: Sydney
Job: Financial analyst
The tea: Often described as “bold” and “bossy”, Natasha has a thing for older men and same, sis.
Amanda, 34
Location: Melbourne
Job: Strength coach.
The tea: One half of MAFS’ first ever same-sex couple, Amanda marries Tash and sadly receives backlash from her disapproving, conservative family.
Cathy, 26
Location: Sydney
Job: Logistics investigator
The tea: This brainy babe has her fair share of trust issues, having been cheated on by two ratbag partners in the past.
Vanessa, 31
Location: Perth
Job: Pharmacy manager
The tea: Like many, Vanessa experienced bullying in high school and unfortunately it’s had an affect on her adult relationships as she struggles with low self-esteem and has a habit of rejecting men before they reject her.
Stacey, 25
Location: Adelaide
Job: Law graduate
The tea: Stacey has two kiddos from a previous engagement. She’s hoping to bag a bloke who can handle her feisty personality.
Connie, 27
Location: Melbourne
Job: Marine biology student
The tea: She’s been single and ready to mingle for five years now and she’s ready to find that special someone.
Poppy, 38
Location: Wollongong
Job: Photog
The tea: Single mama of two-year-old twin boys.
Her ex-hubby left her for another woman when the twins were just six-weeks-old (ugh), and she’s looking for a man who’s down to be a father figure to her kids.
Tash, 31
Location: Adelaide
Job: Bartender
The tea: Identifies as sexually fluid and has dated both men and women.
Mishel, 48
Location: Brisbane
Job: Teacher
The tea: She’s had eight previous partners, seven of which have cheated on her. Nice, huh?
Mishel is understandably on the hunt for someone who is faithful and loyal.
Aleks, 27
Location: Perth
Job: Unknown.
The tea: Apparently the dating pool is teeny tiny in Perth so she’s on a nation-wide hunt for a hubby to appease her traditional Serbian folks.
Hayley, 32
Location: Unknown.
Job: Unknown.
The tea: According to Daily Mail, Hayley is a recovering drug addict.
Elizabeth, 28
Location: Sydney
Job: Unknown
The tea: An emotional Pisces, Lizzie returns for a second ’round of drama following last year’s batshit season.
THE BLOKES
Steve, 51
Location: Melbourne
Job: Barbershop owner
The tea: After his devo breakup from his much younger ex GF, Steve is on the hunt for a lass who is closer to his age.
Ivan, 30
Location: Sydney
Job: Real estate agent
The tea: This Ukraine-born dude has strong traditional family values, which I’m betting would be a prerequisite for his future mate.
Apparently he also has controversial views so good luck with that one, girls.
Chris, 37
Location: Adelaide
Job: Youth worker
The tea: He’s a father of two young boys and his role models are his folks who have been together for 38 years.
After two failed engagements, he’s hoping he’ll find his ideal partner on MAFS.
Jonethen, 27
Location: Gold Coast
Job: Construction mining projects officer
The tea: A self-confessed “ladies’ man”, Jono had a hard time committing and most of his relationships turn to shit after just a few months.
Let’s hope he can last the duration of MAFS!
Luke, 39
Location: Melbourne
Job: Maintenance supervisor
The tea: Became a papa at the ripe age of 21 but sadly he and his missus drifted after 10 years of marriage.
As if that wasn’t enough, his next partner left him for the neighbour.
Hm, I’m beginning to see a pattern here.
Michael, 28
Location: Adelaide
Job: Company director
The tea: Well well well, another single dad. Michael has a toddler son and became a millionaire through his family’s business at age 24 so whoever he ends up with will likely share in the fam fortune. Ka-ching!
David, 31
Location: Melbourne
Job: Truck driver
The tea: David is a former-boxer who sustained a serious spinal injury during a match and has managed to rehabilitate himself, describing it as one of his proudest achievements.
He’s now a truckie looking for true love. Bless.
Mikey, 29
Location: Sydney
Job: Operations manager at a nursing home.
The tea: A former private school boy from Sydney’s North Shore, Mikey now works at a nursing home founded by his granddaddy.
Josh, 28
Location: Sydney
Job: Industrial operator/truck driver
The tea: Described by the Daily Mail as “the ultimate Aussie larrikin”, Josh once lost the love of his life and is searching for a new love interest.
The next season is set to premiere on Channel Nine on February 3.