Of fucking COURSE Ian has a pet hunstman named Patricia. Like, what other kind of pet would the hatted man have and what else would he name it but Patricia? No surprises here. Seriously though, my heart absolutely breaks for the bloke. Hope he’s okay. <3

So now that queen Talia has been dethroned and Angela has rightfully claimed the crown she was always entitled to, King Dan wants to make amends and restore peace in their kingdom.

we cool?

It looks like Kieran’s still in the Gingerdread House ‘cos he’s forced to conquer his fear of driving with a three-point-turn test and seriously, do not EVER give this guy a license.

He wins a pizza party for the house but because he damaged a wall with his heinous driving, Big Brother forces him to abstain from the dins which is a fair but dick move.

Despite this, he still feels very alone and reckons there’s a target on his back, eviction-wise. So how does he plan to remedy this?

Kindness? Forming connections? Doing extra chores? Nup, by spreading lies, drama and toxic energy. Come on, mate.

mwahahaha

Big Brother’s sadistic challenge this week involves making the Housemates stick their finger in a flowing container of water to stop it from emptying.

There has to be some kind of wild twist though, right? Yep. He tells Sarah that her fave bevy (mango nectar) is in the Diary Room, so she forfeits the challenge to go and chug on the sweet drink.

me when the pubs reopened

He then tempts Chad with his adorable doggo, so ofc he goes running and it’s the sweetest fucken’ sight you’ll ever see.

What can I say, I’m a sucker for a hot guy with a dog.

In the end, queen Angela once again wins (proving that she is an absolute all-conquering badass) and once again, her three eviction choices are based on who she thinks is causing the most drama in the house.

Last week she took down Talia, this week the three troublemakers on the chopping block are Danni, Zoe and Garth, the reason being that they were all involved in the drama that KEIRAN started.

Sadly, his evil plan is working…

everything is going according to plan

‘Aunty Garth’, as he calls himself, feels hella betrayed by Angela who tells him that he was her swing vote, which someone says every bloody episode.

But like, if ya need a swing vote, go with sweet baby angel Xavier who absolutely no one will vote for. Don’t go a wild card like Angela, Marissa or Garth.

BTW, calling it now, the aforementioned sweet baby Xavier is totally gonna win the whole thing. Last week proved that game players like Dan and Talia have ‘yuge targets on their backs, so I reckon the angelic, low-key players are the ones to watch out for. Who the hell is gonna nominate that little ray of sunshine? No one.

During Sonia’s chat with the Housemates, the three folks up for eviction sound off on each other and it becomes obvious that they’ve all been played.

same, Dan

Danni, who received fuck-all screentime since those three hours she spent in the cage, received a buttload of votes and is evicted from the House.

The episode ends with Garth telling Marissa he’s livid at Kieran, as is the rest of Australia by this point, and ya know what that means? War is coming.

