The episode begins with Angela, self-professed lady of leisure, having a bitch about the other Housemates getting up at the crack of dawn to exercise and this is why Angela should be queen of the universe.

Also, we have a new ~romance~ in the house, involving two less demonic Housemates, Chad and Sophie.

i luv you thiiiiis much

The gang walks outside to find a glorious gingerbread house which you’d think would contain all kinds of yummy treats, right? Wrong. It’s actually called The GingerDREAD House and it’s filled with each Housemate’s biggest fear.

Aw yeah, sounds like they’re borrowing from their sister shows I’m A Celeb and Survivor, so we’re probably about to see some snakes and spiders and other creepy crawlies.

Yeah nah, not so much, ‘cos first up is Sarah whose biggest fear is, wait for it, KNEES.

KNEES!!!

Ok jokes aside though, I actually feel so bad for her. When they dump a bucket of deadly snakes and spiders on, I dunno, Irene from Home & Away, I’m like ‘YES, GET HER!’ But Sarah in a room full of knees? No fucking thank you. Someone save the poor thing.

To make matters worse, he then instructs her to rub moisturiser on the knees, one of which has a band-aid which definitely would not have been approved post-COVID.

Anyway she faces her fear and gets through it, bless her, earning the household some sweet snacks.

A bunch of other whacky phobias that Big Brother exploits are a fear of grating cheese, a fear of bubbles and a fear of dogs.

Yep, Big Brother is just Jigsaw from the Saw franchise with nicer digs.

ok but why is it a graduation cap?

After being put through absolute hell (minus the putting the hat on the dog, I’d pay good money to be able to do that), the Housemates are blessed with the feast they were promised, including champs, a choccy fountain, marshmallows – the whole kit and kaboodle.

All tipsy and giddy from the bubbles, Chad and Sophie climb into bed together and share their first kiss as triumphant music plays in the background.

Drew and Tully, but with less controversy (so far…)

The recent challenges and evictions have created a schism in the house and it’s very us vs them. Talia and Daniel are the king shits of one team, and Angela and Marissa are trying to bring the remainder of the house together to take them down. A coup, if you will.

That’s gonna prove difficult though with so many people (supposedly) backing Talia and Daniel.

Because good always triumphs over evil, Angela wins the challenge and puts Talia and Daniel up for eviction along with their 3IC Casey.

I’d recommend grabbing onto a stress ball towards the end of the episode because Talia’s infantile behaviour and threats towards Angela will have your blood boiling.

If Big Brother is Mean Girls, Talia is Regina George and Angela is Cady. And just like in the film, Talia ends up getting hit by that big yellow bus called EVICTION, BABEYYY.

if you aim for the queen, you better not miss

a new queen has risen