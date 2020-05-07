The second Big Brother Australia housemate has been confirmed, and he’s a former AFL player named Daniel.

Former Carlton and Gold Coast Suns player Daniel Gorringe is trading the footy field for the Big Brother house this season, so here’s hoping his reality TV career is more promising than his AFL endeavours.

“The thing about footy is you gotta be able to get the ball and I just couldn’t get the ball, so I got sacked,” he painfully admits in his introduction video.

Post-footy, Daniel has found himself a promising career as an influencer, and now reckons he’s got a decent shot at winning the $250,000 prize pool.

“I didn’t really believe I could play footy but for some weird reason I believe I can win this,” he said.

“This former AFL pro knows his way around a footy field but he’s never played a game like this before,” his introduction post on the Big Brother Australia Instagram account read.

Daniel joins tradie Mat from Broken Hill as the second confirmed contestant to be entering the house. We’ve also got rumours of a mummy blogger named Zoe, but nothing has been confirmed at this stage.

Big Brother Australia is returning in 2020 with a new house and new rules. The reboot of the OG fave reality TV show will see people from all walks of life joining the house, not just mostly young, single 20-something-year-olds. The youngest contestant is 21 and the oldest is 61, so it’s set to be a wild year in the BBAU house.

The new and improved Big Brother Australia is set to hit our screens in June on Channel 7. We’ll be sure to update you with housemate announcements as they’re confirmed.