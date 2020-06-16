We’re just a week in to the epic new Big Brother and I already have a hot theory about who I reckon is gonna take out the title in 2020.

Folks have been putting their dollarydoos on the obvious frontrunners like ex-AFL player Daniel Gorringe and the young and pretty queen bee Talia Rycroft but the eviction of the latter last week proved that this theory is bogus.

me watching all the snakey housemates go at it

And when I say putting down their dollarydoos, I mean that literally.

According to Sportsbet, the three tipped most likely to win currently includes:

1. Daniel Gorringe

2. Chad Hurst

3. Mat Garrick

Based on Talia’s eviction and the fact that Dan, the frontrunner, was in the bottom three on Sunday, it’s obvi that this year’s Housemates are voting folks out based on who they think is the biggest threat, rather than who’s the most ~popular~.

And it pains me to say this ‘cos she’s my absolute fave, but tea queen Angela’s days are numbered as well now that she’s overthrown Talia and taken her crown.

Sure, she has a lot of folks on her side, but now she’s a threat which means someone is bound to vote our gloss-loving badass out at some point.

So in my opinion, the winner is gonna be someone you least expect. Someone likeable, but not necessarily killing it so far. Maybe someone who hasn’t had much screentime and just lingers in the background.

But he or she would also have to be someone audiences would froth over ‘cos the winner is decided by the public, not just the Housemates.

So who’s someone who has just been floating around the joint, being loved by Housemates and viewers, but not posing a serious threat?

What about this dear sweet bb angel:

#BBAU everytime xavier comes on the screen with his 1 second screen time pic.twitter.com/fsuE7PDTfU — hayley ???? (@hayley_lawley) June 15, 2020

I am no longer a random Twitter acc. I am a bbau Xavier Stan account #BBAU pic.twitter.com/BmeFsiXHBO — emma | blm (@_tae_party_) June 15, 2020

me watching xavier finally get some screentime bc he was runner up in that challenge: ???????????????? #BBAU — larissa (@daisyology) June 15, 2020

Yesterday, the beachy babe took to Instagram to rip on the fact that he receives very little screentime.

Have a go at his bio and IG Stories:

xavier’s insta bio

credit: instagram / @xavier_moly

Stop complaining bb, just keep flying under the radar and you’ll probably bloody win this thing.

He’s got my vote, I’ll tell ya that.