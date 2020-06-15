Thanks for signing up!

Tonight’s episode of Big Brother Australia kicked off with some truly heartbreaking news. Sweet angel Ian was informed that his pet spider Patricia unfortunately passed away while he was in the house.

RIP Patricia. You will be missed. #BBAU — Peter Morton (@petermortonidau) June 15, 2020

Seriously, how dare they start the episode with such heartbreaking news?!

Didn't expect this episode to start with tragic news for Ian! ???? #BBAU — Jimmy Lafazanos (@CyberTronX280) June 15, 2020

Just last night, Ian discussed how much he was truly missing his pets, opening up to Angela about how much he loves all sorts of animals.

My heart breaks for Ian, especially since we know he's been missing his pets so much #BBAU — Joe (@joe_not_hoe) June 15, 2020

But tonight he was called to the Diary Room to receive the heartbreaking news that his pet huntsman Patricia unfortunately passed away.

Like Ian, the internet’s hearts collectively broke when we heard the news.

Fuming about anything bad ever happening to Ian #BBAU — Brodie (Dave Grohl thinks you're an idiot too) (@BJRussell95) June 15, 2020

Seriously, just let Ian win. The season can finish here, give him the prize money and a reality TV series with his abundance of pets.

ian for the winner solely based on the fact he named his huntsman patricia #bbau — ???????????????????? ✿ (@comfortcruel) June 15, 2020

If Ian doesn't win this thing I am going to be upset #BBAU — Ross the Refactorer ????️‍???????????????????? (@EnsignR) June 15, 2020

Seriously, we must protect him at all costs.

I’m literally crying for Ian! I’ve never lost a spider before… but I can certainly understand his pain! #BBAU — Big Brothers Nana (@BigBrothersNana) June 15, 2020

Ian is the purest person in that house #BBAU — Weslee #TeamShea (@WSpark98NZ) June 15, 2020

All of Australia right now:

Me watching Ian find out his huntsman died…..HES TOO PURE #BBAU pic.twitter.com/4vSg6wYy41 — Bridge Loveridge (@lovebridg31) June 15, 2020

But on a slightly less heartbreaking note, Australia has realised that the new Big Brother is a sweet angel who truly seems to care about the contestants.