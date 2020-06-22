Big Brother Australia is back again tonight and holy shit, just give us the Xavier screen time we bloody want BB!

You’d be forgiven if you’ve got no fucking idea who Xavier is, because he’s had hardly any screen time so far. But the fans, hoo boy, the fans really love him.

And honestly, can you blame them? Look at this sweet e-boy. He looks like a TikTok star who would break your heart but then come crawling back into your DMs because he realised you’re ~the one~. What’s not to love?

Tonight’s episode saw the contestants read letters from home, but as expected, we heard absolutely diddly squat from our favourite boy. Honestly, I’m convinced he’s just a ghost at this point.

Did Xavier get a letter? Do his parents even know he's in the #BBAU house? Or has he just been a figment of our imagination this whole time? ???? pic.twitter.com/w3yMIhxlRu — seapunk aesthete ???? (@BiancaNeveXO) June 22, 2020

But in Big Brother’s defence, he got like 5 words in during tonight’s episode, which is the most he’s had all season.

Oop Xavier said 5 words. That’s his quota for the week #BBAU — Josh Taylor (@TheMrJoshTaylor) June 22, 2020

Seriously Big Brother, our boy has been walking around looking like the bloody sun, desperate for some attention.

He wants it, we want it, give the people what they want!

So apparently there’s a boy in the house named Xavier who constantly wears yellow but no one really sees him #bbau #BigBrotherAU — Loddy (@sumwheresmiling) June 22, 2020

Big brother pls air Xavier more thank you xxx #BBAU — montana || (@montanalauri) June 22, 2020

Give our sweet e-boy some attention, I’m begging you.

Tonight we are getting multiple one second shots of Xavier. I’ll take what I can get I guess. But seeing him with the same blue nail polish I have ❤️❤️ #bbau — It's Time To Go (@bbaupod) June 22, 2020

At this point, fans are starting to question why he’s been hidden so far. What is happening?

Oh what a suprise, we didn't hear from Xavier again. Seriously what is going on there? #BBAU — Anth8/24 (@a_isports) June 22, 2020

But then as the episode came to an end, our boy Xavier finally got to speak. And hoo boy, did he speak.

Xavier making more of an impact in 20 seconds than he has in 3 weeks #bbau pic.twitter.com/4pVEsDO0qb — rhiannon billie (@badgalrhireads) June 22, 2020

We stan ONE man.

Xavier using his 2.5 secs of screen time to speak facts #BBAU pic.twitter.com/xzTntuAMx7 — IF YOU'RE BLACK STAND IN IT IN ALL SHADES ???????????????? (@ZABEL1231) June 22, 2020

Currently, I have two theories as to what could happen. Either, our sweet e-boy is about to get cancelled for doing something shady and the producers tried to minimise his screen time like they did with last season’s RuPaul’s Drag Race tea. Or (and I truly hope this is the case), they’re setting him up to fly under the radar for the next few weeks before swooping in for a Steven Bradbury-esque finish.