Big Brother Australia is back again tonight and holy shit, just give us the Xavier screen time we bloody want BB!

You’d be forgiven if you’ve got no fucking idea who Xavier is, because he’s had hardly any screen time so far. But the fans, hoo boy, the fans really love him.

And honestly, can you blame them? Look at this sweet e-boy. He looks like a TikTok star who would break your heart but then come crawling back into your DMs because he realised you’re ~the one~. What’s not to love?

Tonight’s episode saw the contestants read letters from home, but as expected, we heard absolutely diddly squat from our favourite boy. Honestly, I’m convinced he’s just a ghost at this point.

But in Big Brother’s defence, he got like 5 words in during tonight’s episode, which is the most he’s had all season.

Seriously Big Brother, our boy has been walking around looking like the bloody sun, desperate for some attention.

He wants it, we want it, give the people what they want!

Give our sweet e-boy some attention, I’m begging you.

At this point, fans are starting to question why he’s been hidden so far. What is happening?

But then as the episode came to an end, our boy Xavier finally got to speak. And hoo boy, did he speak.

We stan ONE man.

Currently, I have two theories as to what could happen. Either, our sweet e-boy is about to get cancelled for doing something shady and the producers tried to minimise his screen time like they did with last season’s RuPaul’s Drag Race tea. Or (and I truly hope this is the case), they’re setting him up to fly under the radar for the next few weeks before swooping in for a Steven Bradbury-esque finish.

READ MORE
Animal Lover Ian Got Booted Off 'Big Brother' Tonight & At Least Let Him Take The Damn Fish