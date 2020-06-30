Although fan favourite Angie went last night, the Big Brother show must sadly go on… which leads us to tonight’s episode. For the TL;DR version, Dan received a virtual visit from his estranged girlfriend, a Mexican fiesta was had, Dan and Xavier won a domino challenge, Sophie and Chad attempted to squeeze a couple tears out, and Hannah eventually got the boot. (You can check out the full episode recap here.)

Phew, glad we got that out of the way. Now let’s move on to the arguable highlight of any reality show – Twitter’s reactions.

Judging by the huge outpouring of love for Ang yesterday and today, it’s clear that she’s left a huge tea-shaped hole in the house. I reckon tonight’s Big Brother viewers were 2% focused on the show and 98% rightfully mourning her loss. That’s if they’re even watching anymore.

Tonight’s episode is in loving memory of Angela Clancy. She’s not dead, just robbed. #BBAU #BigBrotherAU pic.twitter.com/xmS7LOaMbx — BBAU Returns (@BBAUReturns) June 30, 2020

notice how much more inactive the bbau twitter tag is without the household queen.. let me act surprised real quick..#bbaupic.twitter.com/QuCBOhihSq — quinlan ♤ (@yqentertainment) June 30, 2020

Given that most BIPOC housemates were ousted at the beginning of the season, the house just looks so… damn… white. (*Ahem, Australian casting directors*)

The internet then made it pretty clear how they felt about Dan…

Anyway, like 15 days ago Daniel was all over Talia & now he's crying over this lady but that's not my business. #bbau pic.twitter.com/uoRq2XrVZd — Spaghetti O's. (@lovethyeezus) June 30, 2020

…which leads us to our main topic for this evening – the unbearable stench that is toxic masculinity permeating throughout the house. The bro culture that Ange tried to warn everyone about is well and truly here, with players like Xavier and Dan thinking they’re calling the shots for Casey, and the boys attempting to get rid of the girls who threaten their dominance.

Hannah is so fucking woke. She knows Angela was spilling the TEA and she needs a bro out if she (or anyone) wants a shot at winning this thing. Literally her and Marissa are our only hope for this game. #BBAU pic.twitter.com/He1Z24K4eg — Corey ☮️ (@coreyants) June 30, 2020

Angela watching all her predictions about the "boys club" coming true. #bbau pic.twitter.com/dQx6r2c1Nx — Behind Big Brother (@behindbb) June 30, 2020

THE TOXIC MASCULINITY IN THIS HOUSE IS A JOKE #BBAU https://t.co/DCn1dzyivQ — d (@DanielSlaterr) June 30, 2020

If Casey can pull this around, I would actually have some respect for her. Daniel is such a bully: imagine telling her she was "this close" to going up..? I'm so fucking sick of him and the boys trying to manhandle the ladies. It's honestly quite nauseating. ???? #BBAU — Corey ☮️ (@coreyants) June 30, 2020

Xavier and Dan as soon as the female in their alliance makes an alternative suggestion #BBAU pic.twitter.com/7JrXyFWvWf — Nathan Brown (@nathanbrown90) June 30, 2020

Appreciation post: Hannah literally got voted out for being a fierce independent woman who was not afraid to target the boys. She was VASTLY underedited throughout the series. Hannah's charisma will be missed. She was the dark horse and a ROBBED QUEEN.???? #BBAU pic.twitter.com/1EuTb5EYCD — Corey ☮️ (@coreyants) June 30, 2020

did we like it better when Xavier said absolutely nothing? yes, yes we did. #BBAU — Tashiya Perera (@Tashiya14) June 30, 2020

Yuck, yuck, yuck. I can smell the Lynx Chocolate from here. Anyone have Britney Spears‘ ‘Fantasy’ fragrance? We need to balance this shit out.

See you next time, pals (that’s if you decide to come back to an Angie-less house).