Tonight’s Big Brother episode has left punters staring at screen, scratching their hands and wondering what in the damn hell that 90 minutes was about. For the TL;DR version, Big Brother stole all of the house’s furniture for fun (?), drained the pool (??) and chucked the eliminated Kieran in a ‘white room’ to test his sanity (???). What all of this is for, one has absolutely no idea. (For a full explainer, head on over to the official episode recap here.)

At this point, the boy’s club is infuriatingly palpable, and there’s about as much flavour in this house as hot dog sauce.

Of course Mat and Dan want Sophie out. They want an all ‘bro’ final 3, is anyone really shocked? ???? #BBAU pic.twitter.com/GxDm15vX3u — Corey ☮️ (@coreyants) July 14, 2020

“She’s my biggest physical threat in the house” he says……. completely ignoring the two other fit, muscular men in the house… ???? #BigBrotherAU #BBAU pic.twitter.com/lcC19OlgmC — Sassy M (@sassypantz86) July 14, 2020

If one thing’s for sure, it’s that the ‘white room’ isn’t a new addition to the season by any means…

Pretty bold of Big Brother to introduce a “white room” twist when the whole house has been white for weeks. #BBAU pic.twitter.com/UNvvbjMj8a — Nathan Brown (@nathanbrown90) July 13, 2020

Keiren being surprised that the milk is white in the white room…. #BBAU pic.twitter.com/cXt06xeXbY — Anthony Farrell (@AnthoBuzzTV) July 14, 2020

As always, Twitter’s been the portal of truth… and it’s well and truly spoken.

While 50% of the tweets expressed regret at choosing to watch Big Brother over MasterChef (you have to laugh, really)…

I’m about to hit the red button to end this episode tbh #BBAU pic.twitter.com/3pjm2V2eDl — Nathan Brown (@nathanbrown90) July 14, 2020

And to think I thought about watching #masterchefAU live & recording #bbau but thought no the white room episode looked good! What a moron I am. — Jen Lee (@jenleeren) July 14, 2020

…the majority of the tweets unsurprisingly yearned for the return of Angela – the one good thing to come from this season – and her blessed tea. With that in mind, the rest of this yarn is dedicated to Angie, for creating supreme, watchable telly.

Please bring Angie back .. lol #BBAU — mottogamoto (@mottogamoto) July 14, 2020

Angela said it was a boys club HOW many weeks ago?? #BBAU — Alex (@SmokiiMirrors) July 14, 2020

Everyone should’ve trusted Angie way back when #BBAU — ????Sally is in ISO ???? (@SallyGearing) July 14, 2020

I don't care what anyone says this season ended the second we lost Angela and Hannah. Dan and Mat ain't SH*T #BBAU pic.twitter.com/hwqRuNqPzu — Dangan (@Queen_Tojo) July 13, 2020

We bow to Ang, a true national treasure.

If you’ve manage to hang around this far into the season, I commend your persistence. The finish line is in sight, folks. We got this.