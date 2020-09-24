Bella Varelis is finally free to speak her mind about Locky Gilbert, The Bachelor, and being dumped on national television… and her first post is just the right level of shady. We love to see it. Locky telling her he loved her, sobbing for one million years, and then NOT CHOOSING HER was brutal to the nth degree.

As we all know by now, Locky picked Irena Srbinovska, calling her his future wife and giving her a promise ring. (They’re already being sickeningly cute on Instagram.)

Locky told Bella he was in love with two women, and that unfortunately, he just wasn’t as ‘sure’ about her as he was about Irena. Bella’s face dropped. Then, after hearing Locky’s excuses for not picking her, she decided to be done with the whole situation.

“Can I leave?” she said, before hot-footing it to her limo. That line? Instantly iconic. My mood for 2020. If things were just, you’d see this on one of those painfully twee chalkboards outside coffee shops.

It's all over for Bella and Locky ???? #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/SibDRXHQSj — The Bachelor Australia ???? (@TheBachelorAU) September 24, 2020

“I’m not entirely sure where to even start…” Bella said on Instagram, immediately after the finale.

“When Locky told me he loved me and couldn’t wait to make me happy for the rest of my life, I believed him and trusted him whole heartedly. We connected on so many levels right from the beginning, some you saw, but most you didn’t. Having three months outside of filming completely changed the aspect of the show, it brought normality to the connection and we grew into what felt like a real relationship.”

Mmmm yes. Why wouldn’t Bella think she’s in a relationship with someone she’s speaking to every day, who tells her he loves her, and can’t shut up about her eyes? THIS IS PSYCHOTIC BEHAVIOUR. (Locky’s, not Bella’s.)

“Looking back; I’m proud of myself,” Bella continued.

“I gave it my all, I was true to myself and I wore my heart on my sleeve. Whilst it’s not my fairytale ending, the laughs and the memories will last a lifetime.”

She thanked her on-set Bachelor fam who were “with me up until the very end”, as well as everyone that supported her on this “crazy journey”.

“To everyone that supported me on this crazy journey, the people out there who don’t even know me but continue to keep the vibes positive and especially the people who got me through a few of the hardest moments, you know who you are, and you’re the real ones. I’m a firm believer that things happen for a reason and now was not my time, I’ll never stop being a hopeless romantic and I’m sure my happily ever after is still out there. Hopefully I don’t need to kiss too many more frogs.”

Bella could have taken a swipe at the couple, but she took the high road instead.

“Living it the first time was hard, but reliving it was something else,” she said on her Instagram Story.

“Ultimately, I wish the best for both Locky and Irena, everyone deserves their happily ever after and I know my Prince Charming is out there somewhere.”

Full class, TBH. And I’ll bet you anything producers are already begging Bella to go on Bachelor in Paradise next year.

Hopefully…. Bella….. bulla?