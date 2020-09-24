The Bachelor star Locky Gilbert is no longer a bachelor, having just made the heart-wrenching decision to choose between the final two candidates: Bella Varelis and Irena Srbinovska. Spoiler alert but the winner is… Irena!

After going off-roading with Irena and telling Bella he loves her with literal texta on his fkn arm, Locky decided to go with option A (Irena) because Locky wants a future where he “can be the best me, so I can be the best for them.”

“When I’m with you, I feel so calm and comfortable. It’s a pretty new feeling for me,” Locky told Irena. “You’re the whole package.”

“When I think about our future together, I’m so excited. Irena, I’m so in love with you and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Ultimately, she not only won the show and Locky’s heart, but she also triumphed over The Bachelor‘s fiercest (and most dramatic) rivalry of the whole season. Bella must be spewin.

Anyway, both girls were tipped to go far from quite early on, and that became clearer as each off them had more and more romantic/awkward/intimate moments with Locky with every episode.

It was Bella who snagged the very first single date on this season of The Bachelor. She and Locky cruised around Sydney Harbour on a big old yacht, while he tried to be romantic despite struggling with the Champagne bottle.

Bella also copped the last single date! This time, she and Locky dabbled in the Japanese art of kintsugi, or in this case smashing a plate and gluing it back together. It was supposed to be a metaphor, or something.

Irena also went on two single dates and they were similarly weird. Who could forget when she and Locky literally went fencing? On this date, Locky also struggled with the Champagne bottle. Must’ve been a sign she’d make it to the final two, at least.

A few episodes later and Irena literally tells Locky she loves him while on a boring-looking camping date.

With both of them accumulating dates and roses left, right and centre, a bitter rivalry emerged between both Bella and Irena as this season of The Bachelor went on. Bella even started giving Irena the silent treatment, and telling the other girls Irena is telling Locky ~something~ bad about her.

Later on Bella had a complete meltdown over Irena at a cocktail party, calling her “fake” and “manipulative”, and the drama just peaked at this point. At that night’s rose ceremony, Bella told Locky how much she doesn’t want Irena to get between the two of them, which was the most dramatic way to go about things.

Congrats to Irena. Commiserations to Bella. Good luck to Locky. Let’s see how long this lasts.