Folks, Channel 10 has finally unveiled the release date for Locky Gilbert‘s season of The Bachelor Australia. It all begins again on August 12. LOCK IT IN.

If you’ve been tuning into Bachie in Paradise lately, you would’ve caught a slew of ads teasing Locky’s season. To be honest, I only care about this one contestant named Rosemary, who rocked up to the mansion in a penguin onesie. She also apparently pulled off some sort of “move”. Does she do water aerobics in the pool? What is it? I must know.

This season of The Bachelor will also feature virtual single dates and group dates that took place during lockdown. That just sounds so chaotically evil to me. Like, what if Locky has to dump someone over Zoom? Far out.

While we wait for all the shenanigans to kick off, Bachelor in Paradise continues this Sunday at 7.30pm on Channel 10.