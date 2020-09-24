Well, Locky telling Bella and Irena he’s in love with both of them may be televisions biggest cop out since the Honey Bagel… um Ham Burglar…uhhh Honey Badger or whatever he’s called picked no one. To be honest this is worse, because now Irena knows that he was ALSO in love with Bella too. Peak fucc boi behaviour if you ask me.

In what felt like an hour and a half of Locky crying and being unable to make a decision, he let the cameras know of his conundrum: Pick Bella who gives him “this feeling” and um has eyes OR pick Irena who is “so gentle” and “can protect me.” In the end, he picked Irena because he could “see a future” with her.

However, not everyone on Twitter was happy with Locky’s indecisive behaviour and rightly so. I mean how are we supposed to trust men when they will literally tell two girls they love them???

Here are ten of the best reactions on Twitter, so prepare to be mad at Locky all over again.

Honeybadger will finally comes out of hiding as he is no longer the most hated Bachy #TheBachelorAU — Apolo (@PK_APOSTOLI) September 24, 2020

“I feel like I’m in a movie” well you’re on tv #thebachelorau — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) September 24, 2020

The producers watching Locky tell both girls he loves them when he’s not supposed to #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/o6nEmFhIP4 — Jerome Doraisamy (@JeromeDoraisamy) September 24, 2020

#TheBachelorAU

Locky to the camera crew: I told both of them I loved them The camera crew: pic.twitter.com/bZKbuPSxft — Simone (@Sim_oneL) September 24, 2020

The driver going in circles while they wait for Locky to decide … #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/rQGY4DL85N — Hanny Bee ???? (@Hanniebee852) September 24, 2020

Just when we thought things couldn’t get worse after the Honey Badger. #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/j6h4e9lOxT — Don’t ask-wear a mask Sue. (@SueKennedy19) September 24, 2020

kick him in the dick #thebachelorau — a (@jackcallahans) September 24, 2020