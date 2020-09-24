Well, Locky telling Bella and Irena he’s in love with both of them may be televisions biggest cop out since the Honey Bagel… um Ham Burglar…uhhh Honey Badger or whatever he’s called picked no one. To be honest this is worse, because now Irena knows that he was ALSO in love with Bella too. Peak fucc boi behaviour if you ask me.

READ MORE
And The Winner Of The Bachelor 2020 (And Locky's Peen) Is...

In what felt like an hour and a half of Locky crying and being unable to make a decision, he let the cameras know of his conundrum: Pick Bella who gives him “this feeling” and um has eyes OR pick Irena who is “so gentle” and “can protect me.” In the end, he picked Irena because he could “see a future” with her.

READ MORE
BACHIE RECAP: I Mean, Do We Reckon Irena's Dumped Locky After Watching Back That Texta Business?

However, not everyone on Twitter was happy with Locky’s indecisive behaviour and rightly so. I mean how are we supposed to trust men when they will literally tell two girls they love them???

Here are ten of the best reactions on Twitter, so prepare to be mad at Locky all over again.