Locky Gilbert and Irena Srbinovska have made their couple’s debut on Instagram after finishing The Bachelor. It’s the usual cute, smitten stuff you’d expect, but because it’s Locky, we’re all pleasantly surprised.

In case you’ve already forgotten (we don’t blame ya), Locky ultimately went with Irena after telling both her and Bella he loved them. His decision put to bed the fiercest and most dramatic rivalry of the entire Bachelor season.

“Thanks for all the love and support from everyone, we’ve definitely read all of your messages and sorry that we couldn’t get back to you,” Irena said in a video on the show’s official account.

“I’m so excited for the future, I can’t wait for us to start living our life together, finally.”

Locky added that he’s keen to get back in the outdoors with his new missus, and hopefully “go for a hike, or go for a camp.”

“Anywhere out in nature, because that’s where we’re both happy,” he said.

“It’s been so long and we’ve had all these plans and it’s just been delayed, and delayed, and delayed.”

His first personal upload since The Bachelor wrapped up was pretty much the same, but maybe a tad more loved-up.

“I have always listened to my heart and it has lead me to this point,” Locky wrote.

“As hard as it was to say good bye. I was also saying hello to my future wife, baby mumma and best friend.”

Yeah, some of the lines are a bit generic, but it’s cute, alright.

“I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” he went on.

“Here is to one crazy adventure and so so many more with you babe.”

“Crazy adventure”… yeah we know, Locky. You don’t need to remind us that you’re an outdoor adventure guide and Survivor star.

That being said, all the best on that adventure, both of ya.

Of course, Bachelor-winner Irena has also made her own inaugural couple’s post on Insta.

It’s a bit shorter and more succinct, but still pretty damn cute.

“I got the man of my dreams and I couldn’t be happier,” she said.

“I love you so much Locky Gilbert.”

Same pic, but it’s a nice one, so who can blame them for double dipping?

In the comments of both post were a tonne of other contestants from The Bachelor wishing the the lucky couple well.

We wish them well too, no matter how forced their relationship might be.