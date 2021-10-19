Ya may have noticed that a fuck ton of Aussie reality TV stars have gathered in Sydney for an unknown reason.

A reunion perhaps, à la the MAFS reunion? Hm, nah, can’t be, because there are folks here from different shows.

The Bachelorette / Gogglebox / I’m A Celeb star Angie Kent has flown over from Queensland, while MAFS groom Liam Cooper and his reality star boo Samuel Levi have trekked it over from the Southern Highlands (the trio were spotted having drinks at Opera Bar over the weekend).

Then yesterday, a bunch of stars were seen together via Instagram Stories on a mini bus en route to an undisclosed venue in Sydney.

At said venue, there was a mish mash of reality stars, including Big Brother 2020 winner Chad Hurst and 2021 star Tilly Whitfield, along with MAFS bride Mel Lucarelli.

And get this: Carlin Sterritt (a.k.a. Angie Kent’s Bachie ex) was also in attendance (awks!).

Liam, Mel and Carlin en route to the venue.

Chad and Tilly at the venue.

What on god’s green earth is going on? Well, according to Daily Mail Australia, the reality TV stars have been summoned to film a scene for Celebrity Apprentice 2022.

The publication added that Liam in particular was invited to support his MAFS 2021 co-star Beck Zemek, who was recently announced as one of the celebs recruited for the new season.

It’s unclear if Angie Kent was at the venue for Celebrity Apprentice, but it would’ve been hella awkward if she was considering her ex Carlin was also there.

Discussing the split on The Kyle & Jackie O Show late last year, Angie said “our values were different,” adding that “I’m a little more spiritual, a little bit more carefree and wild, whereas he’s more, you know, kind of … He’s a Christian boy. He’s just… we’re just different.”

In a follow-up interview months later, she told the shock jocks: “We were so smitten with each other on the show, but we were so different [out in the real world]. Both of us were different.

“I’m always myself, but he got to see me full throttle, and I was stressed after the show too. He was very religious and had all these ideas that I should be a certain way when I wasn’t.”

She added, “I don’t want to be with somebody who wants me to change. I want somebody to love me for me.”

Hopefully their reality TV reunion wasn’t too tense!