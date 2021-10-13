Reality star Angie Kent has apologised after being arrested and charged with mid-range drink driving.

The The Bachelorette and Gogglebox star was arrested in Sydney on October 3 after being pulled over at an RBT on her way to a picnic, according to The Daily Telegraph.

She was then taken to Day Street Police Station, where she allegedly recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.081.

Angie Kent is scheduled to appear at Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court on October 27.

“I was pulled over on my way to a picnic in early October,” she told The Daily Telegraph. “I had two drinks on an empty stomach while getting ready. I was shocked but totally in the wrong and I take full responsibility. I am deeply regretful and sorry.”

A NSW police statement said: “About 4.45pm on Sunday 3 October 2021, officers attached to Sydney City Police Area Command stopped a grey Kia Cerato at the on ramp to the Anzac Bridge, Pyrmont, for the purpose of a random breath test.

“The driver of the Kia – a 31-year-old woman with a QLD driver’s licence – was breath tested at the scene and provided a positive reading.

“She was arrested and taken to Day Street Police Station where she submitted a breath analysis reading of 0.081.

“The woman was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for mid-range PCA and her driving privileges in NSW were suspended.”

Although she’s based in Queensland, Angie Kent is currently in Sydney while filming the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars in Sydney.