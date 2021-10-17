Nine has just unveiled all the famous contestants who are set to get to werk on Celebrity Apprentice 2022 and ooh boi, we’re in for an absolute treat and a half.
Some highlights include the legendary Turia Pitt, along with Real Housewife Gamble Breaux, MAFS star Beck Zemek and social media queen, Carla from Bankstown.
I’m sure this new crop of contestants will bring oodles and oodles of drama to the spicy series!
Peep the full list of contestants below:
- One of Australia’s most inspirational women, author and motivational speaker, Turia Pitt
- KIIS FM National Drive Hosts, Will and Woody
- Dual Olympic gold medallist and world champion swimmer, Bronte Campbell
- Logie Award-winning actress, model and Australian sweetheart, Jodi Gordon
- Rugby league great and Wests Tigers legend, Benji Marshall
- The Real Housewives of Melbourne star, Gamble Breaux
- Married at First Sight’s most controversial bride and socialite, Beck Zemek
- Hollywood actor and Australian Film Institute award winner, Vince Colosimo
- Winner of X-Factor, ARIA Award winner and singer-songwriter, Samantha Jade
- A queen of Australian comedy, trailblazer and author, Jean Kittson
- Renowned television presenter and actor, Darren McMullen
- Face of Givenchy and international supermodel, Jarrod Scott
- Secretary to former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and social media sensation, Carla from Bankstown
- One of The Block’s most successful all-stars and renovation expert, Ronnie Caceres
- Two-time Australian NinjaWarrior semi-finalist and former international NRL star, Eloni Vunakece
Celebrity Apprentice had a smash hit season this year, featuring the likes of The Veronicas, Martha Kalifatidis and David Genat, with The Block star Shaynna Blaze being crowned the winner. And just when ya thought they couldn’t top this year, they bloody well have!
Celebrity Apprentice returns in 2022 on Nine.
