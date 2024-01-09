The Internet Is Divided Over Ali Wong Thanking Her Ex In Her Acceptance Speech But Not Her BF

If there’s one thing you can rely on TikTok to do, it’s hyper-analyse someone’s relationship and judge their actions with zero context. Maybe we’re all traumatised from couch guy and now see his ghost everywhere, but this time the poor woman who has to deal with everyone scrutinising her relationship is Ali Wong, after she failed to thank her current BF Bill Hader in her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes.

Wong won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in Beef, and appeared visibly flustered when it was announced.

In footage that has since raised eyebrows on TikTok, she can be seen sharing a kiss with Bill Hader, and then rushing up to the stage to accept her gold statue and thank… her ex-husband Justin Hakuta.

“I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend, Justin, for all of your love and support,” she said in her acceptance speech. “It’s because of you that I’m able to be a working mother.”

One TikTok user in particular, Emily (@extravertedlyemily), posted a video to TikTok in which she suggested Wong should have thanked Hader if not instead of, then at least along with, Hakuta since he’s her current partner.

In a video that has garnered more than 2 million views in just 24 hours, Emily said: “Help me understand this. Ali Wong wins an award, kisses Bill Hader — who is very nice and helps her out, gives her a hug… but then fast forward to this.”

She then wrote over Wong’s acceptance speech: “She gives thanks to her baby daddy and walks away.”

The TikTok cut to footage of Hader’s reaction to Wong’s speech, in which he appeared to shrug. Is he shrugging in frustration at Wong’s decision not to mention him, as Emily claims? We can’t say for sure.

“How awkward to be her boyfriend and award night date and be completely omitted from the speech,” Emily wrote.

Now, hold on a second. Since when is this a problem? Personally, I think Wong’s speech was mature and fair — she thanked someone who has held up her career, who she shares a long history with, and who she feels was necessary for her success.

It’s kinda weird to frame Bill Hader being “nice” enough to “help her out” of her seat as something worth thanking in an awards acceptance speech. Like, God forbid men are just nice to their girlfriends without being congratulated on stage in front of a live audience for it!

Bill Hader and Ali Wong at Netflix’s 2024 Golden Globe After Party. Image: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

It seems quite a few of the comments on TikTok appear to agree.

“Her ex helped support her while she established her career. Bill Hader is just some guy she’s dating,” a comment with 25,000 likes read.

“I love Bill Hader an all, but why would she thank him? Her ex supports her career and co-parents. What has Bill done?” wrote another user.

Emily actually responded to that comment and wrote: “Keeping her warm at night?”. Hmmm. I don’t know about that gal. Dating someone doesn’t make you entitled to their success.

Whatever the haters say doesn’t really matter anyway. Wong told Entertainment Tonight that she likes to “keep it peaceful and grateful and amicable” with her ex, and I adore that. It’s a small smattering of peace among all the other drama at the Golden Globes (hello Selena Gomez and Jo Koy).

Normalise not pitting your ex and current BF against each other, and normalise having good relationships with the person you co-parent with. What a queen.