I wonder if Rachel Bilson did her due diligence before entering a relationship with Bill Hader, an SNL comedian who has parodied just about every film, TV series and famous figure on earth.

The internet has resurrected an old school SNL sketch where the gang take the piss out of Bilson’s show The O.C.

The sketch, starring Hader, Andy Samberg, host Shia LaBeouf and Kristen Wiig, recreates the iconic season two finale when Marissa Cooper (played by Mischa Barton) fatally shoots Ryan’s brother, Trey (played by Ben McKenzie and Logan Marshall-Green, respectively).

At the start of the video, Samberg walks into a room where Hader is writing a letter to his sister. Before Hader can put down his pen, Samberg shoots him and Imogen Heap’s moody banger ‘Whatcha say?’ chorus starts to play, just like in The O.C.‘s ‘Dearly Beloved.’

The moment leads to a shootout between the characters and even two policemen, check it out:

Anyone else instantly thinking of this knowing Bill Hader & Rachel Bilson are dating?https://t.co/vmcvIHdN1z — JSP (@OneThreeNinety) January 6, 2020

The resurrection of the vid comes just days after Bilson and Hader made their relationship red carpet official.

The new couple attended the Golden Globes Awards together on Sunday, holding hands as they sashayed down the red carpet.

The pair first sparked romance rumours when they were spotted getting coffee together in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma in December.

In piccies obtained by the gossip mongers at TMZ, the Barry star and the former The O.C. actress appeared to be filled with love and holiday cheer.

Check ’em out here.

Bless them both.