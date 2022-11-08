Married At First Sight (MAFS) contestant Al Perkins is set to be one of the hot new bombshells entering the Love Island Australia villa this year, but his fate on the show may have been spoiled by his greatest television enemy: himself.

Mr Perkins has been spotted galivanting about Melbourne looking single as fuck, according to a recent episode of gossip collector Megan Pustetto‘s So Dramatic! podcast. There go my dreams of him finding a Love Island beauty and settling down for good.

“Spotted Al at Electric Ladyland in Melbourne tonight,” one of Pustetto’s spies wrote in a message to the show.

“No photos because I didn’t want to be a weirdo.

“There was a random girl at the bar with bad extensions yelling questions at him about Dom (Calarco) and Ella (Ding). Definitely single vibes.”

If I saw a MAFS contestant in public being screeched at by strangers I personally wouldn’t think anything of it. They probably get that shit wherever they go.

“No real tea,” the insider continued.

“He was just drinking and hanging out with random girls so kind of gives away the Love Island ending.”

Of course, we have to take such wild claims with the tiniest grain of salt, but it’s interesting to think that Al may walk away from the show loveless.

Following this wild tea, Megan Pustetto claimed that a production insider working on Love Island Australia told her Al doesn’t last very long on the show.

This is also a fiery piece of information we cannot confirm as true or not, so please don’t start texting Al that you’re single and available. For all we know, he’s getting married in Athens right now to one of his fellow Love Island babes.

I for one cannot wait to see how Al Perkins acts on Love Island Australia. This is his second time on Aussie screens looking for love — the man is really putting himself out there. Hell, he’s even been married on camera. It doesn’t get more intense than that.

You can catch Love Island Australia on Nine now.

After witnessing the first episode with my own two retinas I think I need to speak privately with my optometrist.