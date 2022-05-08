I really thought my MAFS “reporting” days were over but here I am, MAFS‘ resident recapper, to give you the latest on Brent Vitiello and Al Perkins‘ behaviour.

As you may already be aware, Brent and Al have started their own social media channel called “The Life Of Brent and Al” which can be found on TikTok and Instagram because this is where dumb videos go to thrive. It’s basically them doing silly shit. It somehow works because they’re objectively good looking and fun, I guess? Let me know if you find an additional reason.

The latest video, however, has my eyebrows closer to my hairline than anything else they’ve posted. It’s Al on a plane which is normal. But what’s not so normal is the fact that he is topless.

I am entertained but not amused as I’m fairly positive I would get banned from an airline if I sat there with my tits out for no apparent reason. I’d also get reported by Instagram for the footage, probably. But alas, I have no interest or need to do this. Apparently Al does.

The caption for the video reads: “INITIATIONNNN!!! You literally can’t take him anywhere.” The “initiation” line was whipped out during the MAFS 2022 series. If my memory serves me correctly, it was in relation to shoeys.

READ MORE Ranking The MAFS Cast From Who Got Bulk Followers To Whose Influencer Careers Are Already Dead

From what I’ve seen on the interwebs recently, my understanding is that Brent, Jack Millar, Selina Chhaur and Ella Ding are all in Adelaide for something – which is likely what this flight was all about.

But Jack and Ella were just in Port Douglas. And before that Ella and Brent were in Port Douglas, following Brent’s admission that he and Ella would likely still be together if they were matched in the experiment. I literally can’t keep up, but it seems that this plane familiarity has increased the MAFS crew’s comfortability in… economy.

According to traveller.com.au, there doesn’t seem to be any rules around what you can and can’t wear on a flight. I don’t know if this is information I should be sharing.

The topless flight video follows some more cooked footage by the pair this week, which includes Brent putting chilli in Al’s toothpaste. To make matters worse, Brent also spikes Al’s milk with laxatives. It’s very American Pie behaviour but as long as Al’s anoos is okay, than I too am okay.

As the wise man Brent once said himself, Al is “an endangered species who needs to be protected at all costs” – so surely his asshole should be factored into this equation?

Chantelle Schmidt is a freelance writer. You can follow her on IG here.