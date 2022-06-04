MAFS Fans Have Finally Been Given Some Closure On Brent & Ella’s Post-Show Relo Rumours

After months of speculation following the finale of Married At First Sight Season 9, it finally looks like fans can get some closure regarding Brent Vitiello and Ella Ding‘s will-they-won’t-they romance. Spoiler alert: they won’t.

A source close to the duo confirmed to Yahoo!Lifestyle that both MAFS participants had decided to go their separate ways.

“They naturally gravitated towards each other as the show aired for support, then they got caught up in all of the rumours as fans speculated they were together,” the source said.

“However, after spending the past couple of weeks apart, they’ve both decided to just remain as friends. There are no hard feelings and no one is heartbroken, they both just realised the romance wasn’t really there.”

Another clue the would-be couple had decided to end things appeared in the comments section of this post to Brent’s Instagram.

“Who’s the blonde chick!??” Asks a fan. For context, the “blonde chick” was Aussie model Taylor Davey.

After a little back and forward, Brent assured us that “there will always be brella. But we are just close friends”.

Nah just kidding. As much as the MAFS fandom clearly shipped Brent and Ella (Brella), it’s clear from a quick look at their social media channels that they’ve quickly become very busy beavers. Relationships are likely the last thing on their minds right now and we’re all about that #balance.

It was announced this week that Ella and MAFS co-star Domenica Calarco would be hosting their own podcast called Sit With Us.

Meanwhile, Brent and Al Perkins have been causing havoc in the United States of America after starting a joint TikTok & Instagram account in April. Their first vid featured Al making a shoey omelette. Yum!

The sequel vid reported on featured Al shirtless on a plane. Who needs Brella when you have “BrAl”?

