The reality TV gods are dangling another carrot in front of my drama-loving face, and this time it’s the trailer for Season Four of Love Island Australia. 2022 doesn’t know what hit it.

Thank God the trailer’s here ‘cos I’ve been getting Love Island withdrawals since Season Eight of the UK version wrapped up in August. I want, nay need, my fix of hot young singles gallivanting around a Spanish villa spitting out zingers like: “Do you fancy me?” and “He’s 100 per cent my type on paper”.

Details about the 2022 season of Love Island Australia are still relatively hush-hush, but there are a few saucy bits of information we can divulge.

Love Island Australia 2022: What we know so far

Love Island Australia 2022 trailer

The trailer for Love Island Australia‘s fourth season is batshit crazy and I love it.

Basically, it’s a minute of Sophie Monk — who will be returning to host the show — dancing with a positively smexy man as a voiceover gives us crumbs of details about the upcoming season.

“The hottest show on TV is back,” a voiceover said. I told you they were dropping mere morsels of tea.

Monk then jumped in speaking Spanish, which gave me goosebumps: “Your desires will surely explode.”

I’m expecting nothing less than exploding desires. If they don’t combust, I’ll be writing a sternly-worded letter to the Love Island Australia producers.

The voiceover continued by letting us know “twelve smoking hot Aussies” will be starring in “the spiciest Love Island yet” in “sexy Spain”.

This is all happening while Monk is bending her legs at extraordinarily high angles, which I genuinely believe are defying the laws of gravity. My Pilates classes have been found shaking.

The whole trailer was very “fanny flutters”, if I may use that term.

Who’s hosting Love Island Australia?

As we already know, national treasure Sophie Monk will be hosting the 2022 season of Love Island Australia.

She’s been hosting the show since it first aired in 2018 so TBH she’s more than qualified to do it.

I’m intrigued to see how Monk’s hosting chops will work on Love Island Australia 2022 which, let’s face it, is a show often mired by drama, bitchiness and misogyny — core reality TV tenets that are nowhere to be seen on Beauty And The Geek, which she’s also hosted.

Cast of Love Island Australia 2022

ATM it’s a bit of a “fuck knows” situation ‘cos the cast of Love Island Australia Season Four is yet to be announced. However, it has been rumoured that Married At First Sight 2022 alumni and certified puppy dog Al Perkins will be looking for love in Mallorca. As he should, I say.

In further cast news, a source has also told Yahoo! Lifestyle that producers filmed not one, not two, but THREE alternative endings that showed all the final couples “winning”.

“Nobody has any idea who will win the cash prize as producers had all the finalists film a version where they win,” the source told the publication.

“The contestants won’t find out if they’ve won or not until they actually sit down to watch the finale with the rest of Australia, and see if their winning scene is played.”

I hate it TBH. Give me Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti losing their collective shit after finding out they’d won the latest season of Love Island UK.

Until Love Island Australia 2022 hits our screens in October, you can relive the magic of Season Three on 9Now.