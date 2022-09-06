Yet another Married At First Sight star from the previous season has landed a gig on a new show. This time it’s Al Perkins.

According to the So Dramatic! podcast, a ~source~ confirmed that Al has been signed on to Love Island Australia — which makes sense since it’s a Nine show like MAFS.

While Al’s appearance hasn’t been confirmed by him or the show, Daily Mail spotted him lounging around on the set with other cast members. Honestly, he looks like he’s having a great fkn time. Wish I was in Spain instead of in this rainy, wet spring weather.

Al hasn’t posted to IG since August 23, either. Normally that wouldn’t mean anything, but this year Love Island is being filmed differently — for starters, it’s not live anymore. How that’ll work regarding audience participation is yet to be seen, but we do know it’s being filmed right now for a release later this year.

Considering Al quit carpentry to be an influencer and his joint podcast and Instagram account with Brent Vitiello has been put on hold, I suppose it makes sense he would find something else to fill his time. He wasn’t very lucky in love on MAFS so maybe this is his chance? We love a himbo comeback.

I wonder how many shoeys we’ll see on Love Island Australia now.

Al isn’t the first MAFS star from last season to nab another stint on reality TV.

Fellow fan-fave Ella Ding was recently confirmed to be appearing on UK show Made in Chelsea as a love interest of one of its British hotties.

However, it doesn’t look like that relationship lasted long — Ella confirmed she only appeared on the show briefly and said she was pretty keen to head back home. RIP.

Honestly, what I want to know is which of these people are going on Survivor. Now that’s a crossover I’m keen for.