Selina Chhaur from Married At First Sight (MAFS) 2022 has revealed that she’s returning to the reality TV show for a second crack at marriage. Let’s hope this time her husband isn’t a racist douche nozzle!

Chhaur posted a sneaky lil’ vid to the Instagram story of her walking into Sky Suites Apartments with the caption “I’m back” written over the footage. Sky Suites is where MAFS is famously filmed, so either she was excited to be back at the scene of her past trauma, or she was confirming her return to the show.

Cop a look at the posts below and decide for yourself.

If anyone from the (incredibly successful) dumpster fire of a season that was MAFS 2022 deserves a second crack at the aisle it’s Selina.

In case you forgot, Selina (who is ethnically half-Chinese, half-Cambodian) asked her on-screen husband Cody Bromley (who is whiter than a toilet) if his lack of attraction to her was because of her race. Cody said yes, literally starting his next sentence with “I’m not racist, but…”.

So of course, the conversation did indeed become racist, and then Cody tried to convince Selina his race preference was unproblematic and not something that has to ruin their relationship.

Selina spoke with PEDESTRIAN.TV following the show about how she has been unlearning racist beauty standards and embracing her Asian looks after years of “internalised racism”.

“He made me feel like I was an alien,” she said.

“And even though I’m always proud to be Asian, this experience taught me that there were underlying things I was still holding onto. You know, like wearing my contacts — I thought having blue eyes was what’s considered beautiful.”

“It was a bit ingrained in me, to feel like I have to dye my hair blonde and have blue eyes and that’s considered beautiful.

“Now, watching this whole journey, it’s really taught me like ‘wow, there are still people like Cody’. They’re the reason why, to this day, I still feel like I have to conform to this beauty standard.”

Here’s hoping when Selina is brought onto the show as an intruder, she walks down the aisle to somehow who has their head screwed on. I will riot if the MAFS producers decide to partner her with another dickhead.