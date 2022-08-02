Legit one of the only successful (and likeable) couples to come from MAFS 2022 were besties Brent Vitiello and Al Perkins.

But it looks like even their bromance hasn’t panned out as well as we would’ve hoped.

After the show ended, the blokes signed with management company

But both lads have recently taken the poddy out of their respective bios on their personal accounts and fans have noticed that they haven’t spent much time together lately.

The blokes have now confirmed that they’ve torched their joint business venture. Not only that, but Brent has left the management company while Al has stayed behind.

Speaking to Yahoo! Australia, Brent revealed that their poddy “is on hold until we find out what we can do [together] contractually, which is why we haven’t been posting.”

He added that their management company’s “views didn’t align with mine and we wanted different things. It created tension and I wanted to go out on my own.”

“[Management] and me saw things differently and had different views on the direction I want to go,” Brent told So Dramatic!.

“Things weren’t working out. I’m now a free agent and still going strong.”

Despite all this hooplah, Brent insisted that they’re both still good mates which is a bloody relief.

“Contractually, Al can’t be involved in Brent and Al (for now) but we are very much still godfather and godson,” Brent added.

Well that’s good at least. Can’t have another beloved MAFS relationship going down the toot!