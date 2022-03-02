It’s been a hot minute since we’ve shared some ludicrous TikTok hack to you all, but everyone’s favourite doom-scroll app never fails to come through with something bizarre. Introducing a teeth whitening hack that requires kiwi, baking soda, cucumber and a brush. And the best part is, 9/10 dentists actually recommend it.

The last TikTok hack we shared that was going hyper-viral was the infamous lettuce hack, a trick that could put you straight to sleep by simply drinking a cup of boiled lettuce water.

The best part about that hack was the fact it was backed by science, which is hot. This time around we have a similar situation, with dentists saying it works like a dream.

This teeth whitening hack was shared by TikToker Armen Adamjan (@creative_explained), who whizzed kiwi fruit and cucumber together, added a bit of baking soda over the top and went to town on his chompers. Hey presto, clean teeth for all.

“Kiwis are packed with calcium and cucumbers get rid of any bad bacteria that builds up in your mouth, which in turn gives you whiter teeth,” he said in the vid.

“If you want to whiten your teeth without using those whitening strips, try this.

“Get a bowl, add some kiwi. Add some cucumber. Mash it up. Add a little bit of baking soda. Put it on your toothbrush and brush your teeth with it, twice a week.

“Tastes like kiwi!”

I have no idea how these people come up with stuff like this, but you bet your ass I’m going to be tempted to go out and buy kiwis and cucumber now. Hell, if the hack doesn’t work I can always eat the kiwis (with the skin on, of course).

According to dentists, this trick is actually all good in the tooth fairy books.

“The kiwi, cucumber and baking soda combo do a good job removing the stains from your teeth, giving them a whiter appearance,” dental surgery doctor Joseph Field told Bustle.

“You need to be careful not to use it too often as it can cause [your tooth] enamel to erode.”

If you want to try this hack out for yourself, Field recommends doing it once a day for up to ten days, and then only coming back to it once or twice a month to maintain whiteness.

Sure it’s an odd little trick, but it’s way better than that cooked hydrogen peroxide hack. That one definitely didn’t get the dentist stamp of approval.

Have fun experimenting with whiter teeth, kids! Can’t wait to smell everyone’s kiwi breath when they talk to me.