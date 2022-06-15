Ex-Bachelor Jimmy Nicholson and his partner Holly Kingston have shared their rather dated opinion on OnlyFans for some reason. Not sure we needed a critique on sex work from overly wealthy reality stars in turtlenecks, but here we are!

On her Instagram story, Holly shared that the pair have been asked to start an OnlyFans “a lot” and that she wanted to put the question to bed. Not literally though, because as we soon found out the two are what a 1450s peasant would call “fkn prudes”.

“Okay so we’re about to race out the door but we get this question a lot and we figured now is a good time to just answer it once and for all,” said Holly.

“No judgment towards anyone who does have OnlyFans but I think there has been a little bit of a trend in people coming off reality shows and leveraging that degree of fame to then sell nudes online.”

You can’t start a sentence with “no judgment” and then give judgment, my friends. Didn’t Judge Judy teach you anything?

READ MORE This New Teaser Of The Bachelorette Made Me Feel More In 1 Minute Than Jimmy Did In A Season

“Yeah look my problem with it is that people are sort of saying that they’re doing it because it’s female empowerment or male empowerment. I think that’s a load of crap personally,” said Jimmy for no reason whatsoever.

“I think you … should be a role model to the future generations. If you want to celebrate male or female empowerment start a charity. Donate to breast cancer awareness,

prostate cancer awareness, do these things.

“I think it’s a way to grab money. Think about the example you’re setting for future generations and for your kids.”

Jimmy, have you never thought that owning your body, doing what you fucking want and making money in your own way is actually incredibly empowering for future generations?

Nothing takes more confidence than monetising your body for people to enjoy.

Besides, I’d rather watch reality stars kick ass on OnlyFans than have to see a single minute of Jimmy’s boring Bachie season again.

READ MORE Two Contestants From Jimmy's Bachelor Season Edited Their Old Insta Captions To Drag The Show

So Dramatic! shared the Instagram story onto its own page with one of the best captions I’ve read all year. Please enjoy:

Jimmy Nicholson and Holly Kingston STFU challenge, honestly.