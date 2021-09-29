The new teaser for The Bachelorette Australia just dropped, and is it possible to love Brooke Blurton more than we already do??

Brooke Blurton, the first bisexual and First Nations Bachelorette on our screens, is the best casting choice this reality show has ever made, and I can already smell the high ratings.

I mean, just look at this teaser!!

Not only are we finally seeing a woman of colour as a lead (who isn’t villainized), but we’re actually seeing Brooke talk about her relationship to Country — which is seriously so important when we are used to marginalised identities being swept under the rug on TV.

I know it seems like the bare minimum for a show to, you know, acknowledge someone’s heritage when it is so integral to their being, but from what we’re used to in Aussie reality TV, this is actually a huge and wonderful step.

Either way, I am super excited for this season, and for Brooke to wow us all. Not only is she looking *stunning*, but she’s being herself, unapologetically — and that’s why we love her.

If you aren’t familiar with Brooke Blurton, she first appeared on Honey Badger‘s season of The Bachelor (2018), where he infamously picked…. no one. Chaos, we know.

Then, the following year she appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, but unfortunately didn’t find ~the one~ there either.

Now, she’s trying again to find her soulmate, this time as The Bachelorette — after only agreeing to the show if she has suitors from both/all genders. We love to see heteronormativity perish!!!

Considering Masked Singer is currently in its semi-finals, we aren’t far off this year’s season of The Bachelorette Australia. I can’t wait!