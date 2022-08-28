Jimmy Nicholson and Holly Kingston who met on season 9 of The Bachelor Australia have just announced their engagement. What parallel universe are we living in where reality TV produces stable couples who appear to genuinely love each other? Wild times.

According to Stellar, the couple were halfway through their Southern Italian romp when Jimmy took a knee and busted out the engagement ring-a-ding-ding.

Needless to say, there was a photographer on site to capture the moment.

It’s giving Scott Morrison self-isolating with his photographer. Lukewarm on them or loathe them, you gotta respect the media savvy.

The engagement ring Jimmy acquired was purchased while incognito in Sydney.

“I went in with my sister, I had a mask, sunnies and a hat on,” Jimmy told Stellar.

Did you also wear a fake moustache, Jimmy? Commit to the bit, my man.

Holly recalled the days leading up to the proposal. Namely, the plane ride over.

“He slept cradling his backpack (which had the ring in it) on his lap holding it like a pillow,” she said.

“I wouldn’t have been able to rip that backpack out of his arms if I’d tried.”

Good for them, I guess!

Jimmy picked Holly over runner-up Brooke Cleal on their season of The Bachelor.

The couple then swiftly moved in together in Sydney’s east. It was only a matter of time before he proposed, TBH.

Thing’s definitely haven’t always been smooth sailing for Jimmy and Holly (Jolly???), however.

In June, they went on a needless rant about OnlyFans.

Jimmy and Holly argued that the platform isn’t about empowerment and is instead just a cash grab by ex-reality TV contestants.

Holly later doubled down by posting a bunch of DMs she’d received from her followers.

“Empowerment comes in all forms, not just doing something you feel pressured to do because reality stars are doing it,” Holly wrote.

“If you want to get an [OnlyFans account], get an [OnlyFans]. If you don’t, don’t.

“Just like one has a choice to be pro this concept, we have a choice to speak about our reasons for it not being on our radar. If we felt pressured to do something against our values, we imagine some young people are feeling that same pressure.”

Holly added that the couple can “appreciate” that some “may not agree with this stance”.

Jimmy re-shared the post on his IG Story.