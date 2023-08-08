Ex-Bachie Jimmy Nicholson Shared A Brutal Hack To Stop Crying During His Wedding & Hell NOPE

Fun fact: I have watched every single season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette locally except for Jimmy Nicholson‘s season where he chose Holly Kingston. After finding out his tactic for not crying on their wedding day, I’m not so mad about my decision.

In case you missed it (same), Jimmy was The Bachelor for Australia’s ninth season in 2021 and he chose Holly— the obvious frontrunner from episode one (hence why I didn’t watch the whole thing) — and they got married over the weekend, two years after meeting on the reality show’s last relatively normal season.

Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle ahead of the big day, Jimmy shared a bunch of details about their seemingly beautiful and seemingly expensive wedding day at Jimmy’s family home in Palm Beach.

The 33-year-old pilot was so worried that he’s be a blubbering mess throughout his vows to Holly that he had a strategy up his sleeve — quite literally — to stop him from crying on the wedding day.

Deep breaths, perhaps?



Absolutely not. Instead, the apparent numbnuts decided to endanger himself instead.

“I’ve been researching all morning ways to not cry because I’m going to be shocking,” he laughed to Yahoo Lifestyle, roughly 12 hours ahead of the ceremony.

“I know it’s nice to cry and all that, but also I want to be able to read out my bloody speech and my vows,” Jimmy explained.

“Bloody” being the operative word. Moving on.

“So I’m going to be taking a thumbtack into the venue and I’ll squeeze it in my hand if I feel myself about to lose the plot, and apparently that works. That’s my strategy, we’ll see how it works.”

WHAT. THE. FUCK.

Someone give this man a tetanus shot, stat.

Image Source: Instagram / @jimmynicholson

It’s a bold strategy, Jimmy, especially considering impaling your palm with a sharp instrument may also make you piss tears. It would for me, at least.

Considering the strategy was shared ahead of the actual wedding, I’m dying to know if Jimmy and his hands are OK, or if he decided against the idea last minute. Wouldn’t be the worst idea he’s ever had.

Fun fact: Jimmy and Holly are the seventh couple to get hitched from the franchise. Say what you want about the show, but it’s a fuckload more successful than the likes of Married At First Sight — or at least it was.

They seem to all be suckers for punishment though, however that might look.

P.S. Congrats!

Image source: Instagram / @jimmynicholson