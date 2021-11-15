Two contestants from Jimmy Nicholson‘s poorly performing season of The Bachelor have gone back and edited the captions on their Instagram posts, now that their media contracts have expired and they have free reign of their accounts again.

As revealed in the recent episode of Megan Pustetto‘s So Dramatic! podcast, Stephanie Lynch and Laura O’Loughlin, who were cast members on Jimmy’s season of Bachie, have gone back into the Instagram posts which were made by Channel Ten on their behalf and have edited the shit out of the captions.

However they didn’t just go back and make the captions funny, oh no, they’ve instead gone down a more savage route, dragging the fuck out of Jimmy, the show’s poor ratings and their restrictive NDAs.

Let’s go over some of the spicy firecrackers, shall we?

First up, we’ve got Laura’s new captions, starting with one that slams Jimmy for only being into blondes. Oh, and make sure you take a look at what she’s changed the location for this pic to.

Absolutely screaming at this next one.

Most of the comments focus on the fact that Laura wanted to leave the show, which is a treat.

And here’s one that references the season being a shitshow.

The NDA is over and the girls WILL say their piece.

And now for some spicy content from Steph, who kept it short and snappy while going in on Jimmy.

Clearly, Ten doesn’t have any more say on what the girls can and cannot post.

And here’s one that keeps it real short and snappy.

Just in case you forgot, because you watched one ep of Jimmy’s season and then tuned out, Jimmy was a pilot.

Honestly, I almost forgot because my attention has been on Brooke Blurton and her new season, which also has a bit of chaos surrounding it at the moment.

Well, there you have it folks.

If you’d like to soak up some more chaos, you can head to the girls’ personal Instagram, where more spicy posts await.

I could’ve put them all in here but then we’d both be here forever.