A UK Influencer Is Making Muddy AF Waves After Insisting His Girlfriend Take His Surname

The internet is still grappling with a tiff between UK Influencer couple Ethan Payne (AKA: Behzinga) and Faith Kelly over whether Faith would take Ethan’s surname if they were to get married. The whole conversation was genuinely mind-numbing so if you need some of that type of content in your life, enjoy.

Ethan, who is a member of the notorious Sidemen YouTube group, was clear about his desire.

In a clip posted to TikTok from the couple’s podcast “Growing Payne’s”, the influencer with over five million followers on the platform, as well as four million on Instagram, fired off a bunch of low-brain-cell-count excuses for his 1940s attitude.

“Ethan says he won’t propose to me because I want to be Kelly-Payne,” Faith began.

“I want to take your name, I just want to take mine as well.

“I don’t want to lose my association with my family.”

You’d think, since Faith’s opening argument was already offering a compromise position, Ethan would have been more appreciative.

I mean, she could’ve just offered to keep her name in its entirety???

Ethan responded by saying that his girlfriend not wanting to take his name “irks me” and frequently butted in while she was speaking, saying “no” multiple times.

“I just believe that’s how it should be done,” he said.

Strong case!!!

Credit to the folks in the comments section, they came out hard in support of Faith.

“Faith – run girl,” wrote the top commenter who snagged 20,000 likes for their trouble.

“Ethan is so wrong here,” penned another.

“This is so red flag,” offered a third.

The couple have been together since 2021 and even have a child.

Knowing this, the fact that he won’t propose to her purely because he’s petty about names is beyond bizarre.

Get a GRIP, sir.

Header image credit: Instagram via Behzinga & Faith Kelly.