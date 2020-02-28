Vine star turned influencer Ethan Dolan has hit out at his followers for writing “shitty” comments about his acne online.

Dolan, who is the twin of Grayson Dolan, shared a tweet revealing that people have been searching ‘Ethan Dolan skin’, ‘Ethan Dolan face’ and ‘Ethan Dolan ugly’.

He also posted a tweet from a nasty ‘fan’ who wrote that his acne triggered their “trypophobia”.

In a lengthy note, he wrote:

“Just seeing what other people are saying about my skin…it just makes me think…so many people deal with acne, I can just imagine the comments they get about their skin daily. We all know it’s never cool or okay to pick on someone for their appearance…but that’s not going to stop people from doing it.”

He continued, “I do think the world is headed in a way better direction where people will take others feelings into consideration and be more supportive/accepting but until it’s fully there, it’s important to focus on yourself so hateful people’s words are meaningless.”

Catch the entire note below:

Just wanted to say this… pic.twitter.com/vn6MeLFQ1y — Ethan Dolan (@EthanDolan) February 27, 2020