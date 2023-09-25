Kourtney Kardashian Apparently Lied About A Permit So She Could Throw A Lavish Poosh Party

Kourtney Kardashian is getting absolutely reamed by the mayor of Malibu this week for allegedly lying on a permit application so she could host a big, fancy Poosh event at her California home.

Mayor Bruce Silverstein has come for Kardashian in a long Facebook post in which he accuses her of misrepresenting what kind of party she wanted to host after he saw boxes, furniture and home decor being unpacked from a truck and moved onto a property in his own neighbourhood. After heading over there to introduce himself, Silverstein found out that it had allegedly been rented by an event planner to host an “influencer event” led by Kardashian.

“City of Malibu continues to place celebrities and the uber-wealthy over residents,” he titled the post. Woof.



“I understand that the event has been represented to be a baby shower that is being hosted by the owner of the property. Both of those representations are contrary to what the event planner told me – which was that the house is being ‘rented’ for an ‘influencer event.’ Obviously, one story or the other is false.”

According to Silverstein, the event also broke a bunch of the city rules by getting set up without securing a Special Events Permit.

Plus, an event like this should have notified the public 10 days before the event of any disturbance. Silverstein claims that he raised the issue with event organisers, but they were able to work with the city to gain an expedited emergency Special Event permit within the day.

(Image Source: Instagram / @poosh)

“It is incredible and entirely unacceptable that the city staff, including the Chief Code Enforcement Officer, Planning Director, Interim City Attorney, and possibly the City Manager would join together to move heaven and earth to get this accomplished on no day’s advance notice for a wealthy celebrity when our residents are required to wait days, weeks and even months for such attention respecting matters of much greater concern than a celebrity party,” Silverstein wrote.

“On top of everything else, I have now learned that the house that is serving as the venue for this celebrity bash is listed by Pacaso for fractional ownership – which is illegal in Malibu (despite the City’s failure to enforce that law). I suspect there are multiple other issues that were not uncovered in the rush to help out a celebrity.”

Silverstein is now requesting an internal investigation to work out whether city employees were involved in the alleged fraud, per Page Six.



READ MORE Kourtney Kardashian Has Shared She Went Through Urgent Fetal Surgery To Save Her Baby’s Life

You may be thinking: ‘old mate is the fkn mayor, can’t he do anything about it if he hates the situation so much?’

Well, no he can’t. It turns out that Malibu doesn’t actually have an elected mayor. Instead, it’s ceremonial and rotates among five city council members who can bring stuff up at council meetings.

Rough stuff, hey?

Page Six, who initially broke the story, has reached out to representatives for both Kardashian and Silverstein.