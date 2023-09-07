Kourtney Kardashian Has Shared She Went Through Urgent Fetal Surgery To Save Her Baby’s Life

Kourtney Kardashian has taken to Instagram to reveal that she is recovering from urgent fetal surgery.

Her post comes after her husband and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker had to cancel a series of shows in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin last week due to an “urgent family matter” which saw him fly back to the States.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” she wrote in an IG post.



“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

(Image Source: Getty Images / Gotham)

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”



“Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing,” she concluded.

Since Travis cancelled his gigs, fans have been hoping and praying that everything was okay with Kourtney and her pregnancy. After all, the couple has very publicly spoken about how desperately they wanted a child together and documented their IVF journey on The Kardashians and social media.



In June, the happy couple revealed that they were expecting at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. In an homage to the band’s “All The Small Things” video, Kourtney held up a sign that said, “Travis I’m pregnant.”

It’s great to hear that Kourt and their baby boy are doing well. Let’s all cross our fingers that they’ll have smooth sailing for the rest of the pregnancy.



