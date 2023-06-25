Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Somehow Announced The Sex Of Their Bub On A Drumkit

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are still in their PDA-packed love bubble. And just one week after announcing that they’re expecting a child together, they’ve revealed the gender of the bubba in a cute lil’ clip posted on Instagram.



In the vid, Kourtney can be seen sitting on Travis’ lap as he sits at his drumkit, drumsticks in hand. Naturally, you can hear Kris Jenner yell “Let’s get the party started, we’re all excited!”



So, Travis starts doing a drumroll until confetti cannons explode releasing confetti into the air. The confetti is blue!!!! It’s a boy, ladies and gentlemen!!!!

They have a little smooch and the whole thing is very cute and very on-brand.



I don’t know if it’s the shaky video quality or the wind, but the little clip is reminding me of all the footage we’ve seen of Kris Jenner in the 80s. You know, shown on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and in Kris’ music video for her iconic original song “I Love My Friends”.



Kourtney looks so much like her here.

I may be a Kardashian apologist but I just think this whole thing is really cute. Especially after Travis and Kourtney spoke openly about their conception struggles on their reality series The Kardashians.



It had been a long journey for the couple, who even sought out fertility specialists and wellness gurus to aid them in falling pregnant.



Some of the advice was…uh… unconventional. For example, they were required to do a “cleanse” where they had to abstain from sex, exercise, and caffeine. No fun, right? Kourtney was also instructed to guzzle down Travis’ cum four times a week to help her chances of falling pregnant.



I’m not saying that Trav-dog paid off the doctor but something about that sounds all too lucky to me.



ANYWAY I’m glad it all paid off for the happy couple and wish them all the best in their loved-up pregnancy.





(Image Source: Getty / Gregg DeGuire)

