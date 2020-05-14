After posting a bikini photo on Instagram, Kourtney Kardashian has shut down a fan who assumed she was pregnant. And around the same time, her sister Khloé Kardashian did the same thing, taking to Twitter to bin rumours that she’s expecting her second child with Tristan Thompson.

Kourtney’s post, literally of her just lounging in a bikini reading a book, caused one fan to comment, “SHE’S PREGNANT”. The comment copped almost 1,000 likes. Long story short here: Kourtney’s not pregnant, it’s just the shape of her body.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 13, 2020 at 10:09am PDT

“This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it,” Kourtney replied in the comments. “I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body.”

Kourtney has recently faced the same question a fair few times and, in an Instagram Live chat with mate Sarah Howard, shared that she doesn’t take offence from it. “I know what my body looks like when I’m pregnant. I’ve been pregnant three times,” she said, adding that she has learned to embrace her body.

Later that day, Khloé vented her frustrations on Twitter after fans piled on the rumours that she’s expecting.

I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

“The nasty things you’re saying about me over a RUMOUR!” she tweeted separately. “I have seen so many hurtful / despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true… it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.” By “nasty things”, I’d assume it’s the comments about her relationship with Thompson.

The rumours started late last month, after Khloé started posting pictures with only her upper body visible, as well as throwbacks. The speculation only intensified after she posted an Instagram story of herself wearing a robe that shielded her body.

“Funny how picky and choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives,” Khloé continued. “I believe people should focus on their own lives / families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness.”