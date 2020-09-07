Beauty influencer Ethan Peters, known to his half a million followers as Ethan Is Supreme, has died age 17.
His friend Ava Louise, also an online personality, broke the news. Although a cause of death has not been confirmed, Ava’s post indicates Ethan died from an overdose of Percocet (an oxycodone).
“2 percs killed my best friend. ONLY 2,” Ava said on Twitter.
“Ethan was well liked and well respected in the beauty industry. About a year ago he turned to drugs due to the pressure of being famous online at such a young age. He became problematic recently due to drug induced mania. He’s a good fucking person. He didn’t deserve to die.”
Ethan’s family have not publicly revealed the cause of death, People reports.
In a tribute on Instagram, Ava said Ethan was her “best friend in the entire world”.
“We had our last FaceTime call last night and I am so so so sorry I cut it short. I can’t breathe. This is the worst pain I ever felt. I’ve lost friends but never a best friend. Ethan saw me through my lows and celebrated my highs with me. He was so much more than what you all saw online. His amazing parents have been parents to me when mine haven’t been the best, so please respect their privacy at this time. Ethan fucking Peters I’m gunna make sure you legacy lives on you were meant for so much, the smartest teenager I knew. I hope there’s an afterlife and you’re doing wild shit up there I really fucking do.”
This right here is my best friend in the entire world. He was the only person I spoke to for months. I was all alone and struggling and Ethan inspired me again. He was here with me for my birthday 2 weeks ago and I’m so thankful I got to spend it with him. I’m so fucking thankful he flew out to bum ass Rutgers university to see me. We had our last FaceTime call last night and I am so so so sorry I cut it short. I can’t breathe. This is the worst pain I ever felt. Iv lost friends but never a best friend. Ethan saw me through my lows and celebrated my highs with me. He was so much more than what you all saw online. His amazing parents have been parents to me when mine haven’t been the best, so please respect their privacy at this time. Ethan fucking Peters I’m gunna make sure you legacy lives on you were meant for so much, the smartest teenager I knew. I hope there’s an afterlife and you’re doing wild shit up there I really fucking do.
I watch this and smile (then bawl my eyes out). Ethan flew all the way to New Jersey to spend my birthday with me…night one we tried to tase someone together and caused a classic ethan and Ava scene. Having a long distance bestie is difficult…there were times I wouldn’t leave my house because I was on FaceTime with him for the entire day talking about our futures, our dreams our goals, dumb shit, boys, Money, fame everything. There were a solid 4 months when Ethan was the only human I had conversations with, I was struggling and isolating myself and he got me out of it. He was there always. Ethans my only friend who was a REAL friend to me and got this dumb internet bullshit we both do. He introduced me to so many influential people, he helped blow skinny legend anthem up, he wanted to see me do well. He always said if I was winning he was winning to. I credit all my success to Ethan Peters. He told everyone he met how much he loved me and I appreciate those people for messaging me today. I have never had someone defend me (risk their own career and reputation to defend me) like Ethan has. He had my back and I’ll have his forever. Ethan Made mistakes but they were so small. He was a teenager struggling with drug addiction- drugs make you act so out of character. He was the most caring and smart person Iv ever met. His online persona was not a good representation of the best friend I had. Ethan Saved me so many times. I wish I could’ve saved him. I will forever regret not intervening harder. I will never forgive myself for it. But I ask all of you to smack drugs out of your friends hands. Buy them test kits. Force them to get help even if they say no. I never want any of you to feel what I feel right now. I lost someone I can never replace and I don’t know if I’ll ever bounce back from this. I really don’t.
Beauty influencers like Manny MUA, Tana Mongeau and Grace Anne Auten are paying tribute to the teenager.
rest in peace ethan @trashqueenethan you were so incredibly talented at such a young age. i know he’s made many many mistakes… but to say he deserved to pass away is horrible and inhuman. i pray for his family and loved ones, a horrible loss ????
— Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) September 6, 2020
I love you. I can’t believe I have to say goodbye so soon. We just talked a couple days ago, when you sent me a video of the disposables that had just come in from your visit here. Fuck. I fucking hate it here. I wish I could say more..but there just aren’t any words. I love you. I believe you’re still here for me.
Jeffree Star also spoke about the young influencer’s death, saying he had to “check out” of Twitter because people were “revelling and enjoying” his passing away.
@JeffreeStar would like to thank you for your kind words on Ethan….you were his favorite person and biggest inspiration. This means so much to him I hope wherever he is he knows you did this ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wk1uLwvs71
— Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) September 6, 2020
Ethan’s last post, from two days ago, has been flooded with heartbroken comments.
