Beauty influencer Ethan Peters, known to his half a million followers as Ethan Is Supreme, has died age 17.

His friend Ava Louise, also an online personality, broke the news. Although a cause of death has not been confirmed, Ava’s post indicates Ethan died from an overdose of Percocet (an oxycodone).

“2 percs killed my best friend. ONLY 2,” Ava said on Twitter.

“Ethan was well liked and well respected in the beauty industry. About a year ago he turned to drugs due to the pressure of being famous online at such a young age. He became problematic recently due to drug induced mania. He’s a good fucking person. He didn’t deserve to die.”

Ethan’s family have not publicly revealed the cause of death, People reports.

In a tribute on Instagram, Ava said Ethan was her “best friend in the entire world”.

“We had our last FaceTime call last night and I am so so so sorry I cut it short. I can’t breathe. This is the worst pain I ever felt. I’ve lost friends but never a best friend. Ethan saw me through my lows and celebrated my highs with me. He was so much more than what you all saw online. His amazing parents have been parents to me when mine haven’t been the best, so please respect their privacy at this time. Ethan fucking Peters I’m gunna make sure you legacy lives on you were meant for so much, the smartest teenager I knew. I hope there’s an afterlife and you’re doing wild shit up there I really fucking do.”

Beauty influencers like Manny MUA, Tana Mongeau and Grace Anne Auten are paying tribute to the teenager.

rest in peace ethan @trashqueenethan you were so incredibly talented at such a young age. i know he’s made many many mistakes… but to say he deserved to pass away is horrible and inhuman. i pray for his family and loved ones, a horrible loss ???? — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) September 6, 2020

Jeffree Star also spoke about the young influencer’s death, saying he had to “check out” of Twitter because people were “revelling and enjoying” his passing away.

@JeffreeStar would like to thank you for your kind words on Ethan….you were his favorite person and biggest inspiration. This means so much to him I hope wherever he is he knows you did this ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wk1uLwvs71 — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) September 6, 2020

Ethan’s last post, from two days ago, has been flooded with heartbroken comments.