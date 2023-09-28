Influencer Slams Qantas Over Alleged ‘Disgusting’ Treatment Of Her Dog During Recent Flight

Model and influencer Tayla Broad has absolutely slammed Qantas for the alleged poor treatment of her sweet pup Charlie when a routine flight went wrong.

On Tuesday, Tayla took to Instagram to call out the airline for allegedly losing the French Bulldog and not giving her any notice as to where he was.

“Qantas you have a lot of explaining to do,” the former Love Island Australia star said on her Stories, per news.com.au.

She explained that Charlie was meant to be on an early morning flight from Melbourne to Western Australia, but when her brother went to go collect him, he was nowhere to be found.

“Qantas didn’t notify us of any changes so my brother has been waiting at Perth airport to collect him for hours,” she wrote.

“No one is able to tell us where Charlie is. Just that he didn’t get put on his morning flight.

“We are unsure if he is currently in the air or still stuck inside a crate at the airport.”

She claimed that every person she spoke to had a different answer for where they believed the dog was.



“This is disgusting and animal abuse. We should have been informed and given the opportunity to collect our little man hours ago if he even is in Melbourne that is,” she wrote.

This is a baby. (Image Source: Instagram)

It wasn’t until that afternoon that Tayla received word about Charlie’s whereabouts.

“The amazing team at Departure Pets have found him and taken him back to their depo to give him water food and care,” she wrote in an update.

Tayla’s husband AFL player Nathan Broad took to his own Instagram Stories to post about the ordeal and said that Qantas had placed the lil’ guy on a later flight at 5pm which would mean that Charlie may have been left in his crate without food or water for 14 hours. As a result, he was allegedly dehydrated, drooling and incredibly anxious.

“This is breaking our hearts though,” she said, updating her followers when he was home safe.

“He is so rattled, couldn’t get up our stairs.”

(Image Source: Instagram / @taylabroad)

On Thursday morning, a spokesperson for Qantas commented on the situation.

“Unfortunately the pet was unable to travel on its scheduled flight and was put onto the following available flight later in the day,” they told 9Entertainment.

“Our team regularly checked the pet was OK, refilled their water and made sure the crate was clean. The crate was kept under cover in our freight terminal while waiting.

“We know how important it is for people to know their pets are well cared for when they’re travelling with us.

“We’re sorry for the delay and we’re working with our pet travel agents to make sure we can get them where they need to go as soon as possible.”



A day after the ordeal, Tayla posted on social media with an update.



“Charlie won’t even look at us this morning. I hate that he thinks we put him through that 🥺,” she wrote.



The poor little dude!!!

I totally get that things happen and flights have to be changed but a pet isn’t the same as a suitcase.



Also, Charlie is a French Bulldog – a breed notorious for its adorable squishy little nose and the multitude of medical problems they bring. The squishy-faced breeds, otherwise known as Brachycephalic breeds, are trickier because they’re more susceptible to respiratory issues. According to Qantas’ freight website, animals who have this kind of squishy face have to be freighted through a pet transport specialist to manage these risks.

And as an owner of a squishy-faced dog – Hank, Boston Terrier, the light of my life – I can report that from my experience they’re little babies. Absolute softies. Not entirely resilient in temperament. Maybe a Jack Russell could bounce back in a flash, but Hank, he’d be sulking for days. Or maybe I assign to many emotional traits to my own dog, who I love like a mother loves her own son.

(Image source: Instagram / @nathanbroad)



Anyway, my point is that Tayla followed procedure to transport Charlie in a manner that suited Qantas’ requirements and a significant oversight was made. Although they cared for him in his crate, it’s still not the treatment you’d want for your pup. I know I wouldn’t want that for Hank.