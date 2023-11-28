White Claw Just Released A Limited Run Of Vodkas In Australia To Mix Up Your Go-To Seltzer Game

Time to settle all your “best drink of the Summer” debates, because the world’s biggest selling seltzer brand White Claw have just released an absolutely devilish drop that is sure to wipe out all competition like it’s a 30-foot tsunami.

White Claw’s award-winning triple-distilled vodka has just arrived on the shores of Australia, and you better act fast because like all summer loves, it can’t stay forever!

After being introduced to the Aussie market in 2020, White Claw’s range of seltzers quickly became a staple at every party, barbie, and gatho’ across the country.

But this summer things are hotting up — and not just because of El Niño — as White Claw have just dropped THREE flavours of its premium vodka onto Australian shelves for a limited time.

Though the country may be fearing its eighth wave of COVID, there’s three other variants you need to be watching out for this summer: White Claw’s Premium, Mango, and Pineapple vodka flavours. Finally a variant where you actually do wanna catch ’em all!

White Claw’s Pineapple (30%) Premium (40%) and Mango (30%) flavoured vodkas. Supplied: White Claw.

All three of the exclusive summer vodkas have been filtered in the innovative Triple Wave Filtration method created by master blender Andres Faustinelli, in which spirits are filtered under an amount of pressure equivalent to three 30-foot waves, getting them as smooooth as possible.

And just like how pressure makes diamonds, Faustinelli’s method makes every drop of White Claw vodka taste like liquid gold — except at a far kinder price point!

White Claw’s Premium, Mango, and Pineapple vodka bottles will all be available at Dan Murphy’s as of November 27, while BWS will be exclusively stocking the Premium flavour.

Each 750ml bottle should cost a regular retail price of $68, and can only be snagged while stocks last — which we guarantee will not be long!

Brand director for Lion (White Claw’s Australian distributor) Penni Terrey has described the limited run of vodkas as “a refined choice for those seeking a superior drinking experience this summer.”

“Through our dedication and cutting-edge technology, we’ve crafted a truly distinctive vodka that aligns seamlessly with the evolving preferences of Australian consumers,” shared Terrey in a press release.

Plus, to smooth things over even more for Aussie White Claw-fanatics, the company is hosting a bunch of competitions with some sexy summer house-party-starter prizes over on its Instagram.

Perfect to put away as a stocking stuffer for that friend who currently doesn’t turn up to an event without a White Claw seltzer in their hand, or worse: the one who drinks all of yours.

Or just give yourself some cheeky self love and pick up a bottle for yourself on the way home from work. Go on, you deserve it.