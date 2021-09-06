At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As we head into summer, there is nothing I daydream about more than cracking an ice-cold seltzer on a Friday arvo. They’re refreshing, delicious and toe that very fine line of drinking cruisers before you decided they were too sweet to drink consecutively

Over the last 12 months, the low-calorie drink has become so popular, we’ve seen about a million different brands and flavours pop up. So many so, that it’s hard to know when to spend your hard-earned dollars to quench your hard-earned thirst.

Enter — humble opinions. We slacked the PTV office to find out which seltzer flavour slaps the absolute hardest and look, I’ve might have started something making people pick the most elite flavours, but it was worth it, mates. Worth it to make sure when you’re cracking a seltzer this summer you can be sure it’s going to taste like the nectar of the gods and not bin juice.

Here we go…

Moon Dog Fizzer Mixed Can, $30, usually $35

“I love these! The flavours are all delicious, they are low in cals and just give you a nice, zesty fizz. Piney Limey includes the taste of lime, Raspberry Sorbet is like creaming soda with alcohol and Tropical Crush has a Passiona vibe to it. This may be a problem but I make sure my fridge is always stocked with one of these 10 packs.” — Josie

“I find that too much of any seltzer flavour can get a bit repetitive, so I get this mixed pack of Moon Dog to mix it up! They’re available at my local too, so at least I can keep my drink of choice consistent in and out of lockdowns.” — Chantelle

Good Tides Hard Seltzer Lemon & Lime Vodka, $18, usually $22

“Love Good Tides Lemon Lime Seltzer! It’s not too sweet and the citrusy flavour is delicious! Plus, it’s lower cals than a White Claw and has a nicely balanced vodka / sparkling water ratio flavour too.” — Bianca

“There is a reason the White Claw was the unofficial alcoholic sponsor of Hot Girl Summer 2020. Seriously, having one of these mango bad bois in the depths of lockdown is the closest visual aesthetic I’ll get to being Dua Lipa on a boat in Europe with the girlies taking bikini IG snaps. It’s fruity and fresh and completely encompasses that artificial mango flavour we all know and love without being too overpowering.” — B

Smirnoff Seltzer Passionfruit Smirnoff Seltzer Passionfruit, $21.99 “I won’t lie, I love Seltzers, I’ve sipped ’em all. My go-to for summer will definitely be the passionfruit ones. They taste so damn good, they taste kind of like a passionia with alcohol. Can’t top that!” — Bree

W Seltzer Mixed Pack, $27.99

“Fuck me there is nothing like opening a crisp one of these hard seltzer spritzy bois on a breezy 27 degree Sydney afternoon. I am convinced they are the GOAT of all seltzers (sorry White Claw ily, but you come second) because they are small batched brewed instead of mixed, which makes all of the difference imo.” — Whitney

Honeysuckle Distillery Spritz Tropical Vodka Crush, $24.99

“I’m partial to a mango flavoured seltzer. Feels summery without being overly sweet or tasting too much like ‘fake’. I like Honeysuckle Distillery’s Tropical Vodka Crush (mango and coconut) and Saintly has a nice mango option, too.” — Steph

Ray Watermelon + Mint Seltzer, $19.99

“Watermelon + mint. It tastes like a summer backyard pool party. Pouring vodka into a watermelon can get very messy — this is simply practical (+ not too sweet either!)” — Mina

Editors note: These must be bloody delicious because they’re sold out literally everywhere right now.

Love our humble opinions? Get around the rest of the review series here.