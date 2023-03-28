 Ooft: Liquorland’s Having A Huge Easter Sale On Beer, Vino & Spirits So You Better Hop To It

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Mates, whether you celebrate Easter on not, the long weekend is a great excuse to organise a backyard BBQ, a picnic by the beach, or any kind of gathering with friends and family. Holidays are always a time for delicious food, beverages and good company.

And boy, do we have some good news for you, the legends over at Liquorland are running a massive sale for the occasion, so you can score a range of beer, wines, pre-mixes, seltzers and spirits for less.

They’ve got a range of nostalgic bevvies like Cruisers, CC’s and Jim Beam on sale, as well as new crowd favourites like Billson’s and -196’s, and they’ve got some of the standard vinos in the mix as well. The sale lasts from now until April 18, so you might wanna make those shopping lists quick smart.

Here are our top picks from Liquorland’s Easter sale

Vodka Cruiser Double Guava

Vodka Cruiser Double Guava, $23 (4-pack)

How’s this fresh take on an absolute classic?

Billson’s Sour Blueberry Vodka Mixed Drink

Billson’s Sour Blueberry Vodka Mixed Drink, $28 (4-pack) or 2 for $48

Billson’s probably has one of the most extensive (and experimental) flavour ranges on the market — are you ready for this? Sour Blueberry, Mango & Coconut, Lemonade Popsicle, Grape Bubblegum, Fruit Tingle, Rainbow Sherbet, Berry Jelly, Peaches & Cream, Candy Cane, Gingerbread, Green Apple, Pumpkin Spice, Turkish Delight, Sour Scream, Tropical Punch, Zesty Lemon, Watermelon, Fairy Flossy, Portello, Creamy Soda, Passionfruit, Pine Lime, Sarsaparilla, Banoffee, Strawberries & Cream, Toffee Apple, Lime, Raspberry, Lemon, Lime & Bitters, and Cherry.

Fucks us, how you’re going to choose between all those flavours (??) Godspeed, folks.

-196 Double Grape & Vodka Cans

-196 Double Grape & Vodka Cans, $47 (6-pack)

Another crowd favourite are the -196 Double’s, which come in two tasty flavours, grape and lemon.

Travla Mid Strength Lager Cans

Travla Mid Strength Lager Cans, $14 (6-pack)

Keen to try a new can? Travla Lager is brewed using all Australian ingredients and has the flavour profile of a clean, crisp lager, with mild fruitiness and smooth bitterness to round it out.

Spill Easy Going Lager Cans

Spill Easy Going Lager Cans, $15 (6-pack)

Founded by Queen Abbey Chatfield, Spill is a new easy-drinking beer for people who think they’re not beer people.

Four Pillars Rare Dry Gin 700mL

Four Pillars Rare Dry Gin 700mL, $66

Gin lovers will that Four Pillars is down to just $66 right now.

Chandon NV Sparkling Brut 750mL

Chandon NV Sparkling Brut 750mL, $35

Nothing like a good bottle of bubbles to celebrate the holidays.

Jim Beam White Bourbon 1 Litre

Jim Beam White Bourbon 1 Litre, $63 (usually $67)

For all the Jim Beam fans out there, they’ve knocked a couple of dollars off the 1-litre bottles until April 18.

Canadian Club Soda & Lime Cans (10PK)

Canadian Club Soda & Lime Cans (10PK), $44

If you’re looking for a refreshing alternative to beer or classic cocktails, you can’t really go past a CC.

Of course, this is just what we’ve cherry-picked from the massive Liquorland sale, you can find the full lineup here.