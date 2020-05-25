Don’t freak out but iconic White Claw is finally coming to Australia, and just in time for all of your post-isolation house parties.

Lion Co, the brand behind Furphy’s, XXXX Gold and James Squire, have just announced that they’re partnering with Mark Anthony Brands International to bring the beloved seltzer down under from October.

The news comes after they already launched their own brand of ‘Quincy’ seltzers last year, but nothing can really compare to the ~original~ Dumb Bitch Juice™, can it?

Since it first hit shelves back in 2016, White Claw has been a staple among partygoers across the US, holding a whopping 60% of the market share on seltzers.

“Making the decision to come here was an easy one, as consumers familiar with the brand in America have made sure to have their voices heard on our social media channels, demanding we bring White Claw to Aussie shores,” Mark Anthony Brands International CEO Davin Nugent said in a statement.

White Claw is basically the pioneer of hard seltzer in the US, marketing themselves as a “healthier” (alcohol is not healthy) drinking option, boasting fewer calories and sugar than other beverages.

Each can has 2g of carbs and just 100 calories, which means you can enjoy a bev or two without drinking all of your calories for the day.

The Aussie version of the beloved White Claw will have a 4.5% alcohol content, compared to the slightly-boozier 5% version sold in the US. But beggars can’t be choosers when it comes to Dumb Bitch Juice.

When The Claw first hits Aussie shelves in October, we’ll be able to choose from Mango, Natural Lime or Ruby Grapefruit flavours, with more to be added if the range is successful in the Aussie market.