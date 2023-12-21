The Kid LAROI Postpones His 2024 Australian Tour Due To It Being ‘Logistically Impossible’

Iconic Australian rapper and songwriter The Kid LAROI has made the devastating announcement that his Australian The First Time tour dates will need to be postponed due to being “logistically impossible”. Uhhh sorry, WHAT JUST HAPPENED? I’m SO DONE. This is TOO MUCH.

READ MORE A Running List Of Folks Who Won A Pointy Trophy At The 2023 ARIA Awards

The sad news regarding the internationally acclaimed artist whose real name is Charlton Howard was broken in an email to ticket holders, which included a statement from The Kid LAROI.

“We tried to make February work but it’s proving to be logistically impossible. I’m sorry to make you wait a bit longer but we will need to move the tour to October,” he wrote.

“We’re working on the details including some new additions to the line up and will let you know ASAP.”

The Kid LAROI at Qudos Bank Arena. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The First Time tour was announced for Australia in November of 2023, which would have brought his debut album of the same name to some of Australia’s biggest stadiums for thousands of fans to watch.

It was set to start in February of 2024 at AAMI Park on the second of the month.

But now due to the unfortunate logistical issues he and his team face, LAROI will not begin his tour until (hopefully) October.

Current ticket holders can expect to have their purchases transferred to the new tour dates, once said dates are announced.

The The First Time is The Kid LAROI’s first album, it would not have been his first time touring in Australia. In 2022 he performed in arenas across the country for his The End Of The World tour.

The 2022 tour was ICONIC to say the least, filled with cameos and spots from other incredible artists including The Wiggles who joined The Kid LAROI at his Melbourne shows.

READ MORE The Kid LAROI Just Brought The Wiggles On Stage In Melbourne & The Footage Is Fkn Off Chops

Hopefully we see even more amazing artists turning up to support one of Australia’s most successful young artists when the new tour dates are announced.

More updates here when we have them!